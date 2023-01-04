TVS iQube e-scooter records best-ever sales in December 2022: Details

The TVS iQube has recorded its highest-ever sales in December 2022. This electric scooter is currently priced from Rs 99,130 to Rs 1.04 lakh, on-road Delhi.

TVS Motor Company updated the iQube electric scooter in May last year and it got a larger battery pack, new features, variants and cosmetic enhancements. With the latest overhaul, the TVS iQube’s sales kept increasing over the months and now it has recorded its highest-ever sales in the month of December 2022.

TVS iQube: Month-wise sales data

Month and year Sales (in units) April 2022 1,420 May 2022 2,637 June 2022 4,667 July 2022 6,304 August 2022 4,418 September 2022 4,923 October 2022 8,103 November 2022 10,056 December 2022 11,071

As one can see in the above table, post the launch of the updated TVS iQube in May 2022, its sales have increased significantly over the months. From just over fourteen hundred units in April last year to ten thousand units in November, the iQube’s sales rose by seven times. In addition, at 11,071 units, the TVS iQube recorded best-ever sales in December 2022.

TVS iQube: Battery and range

The TVS iQube is currently offered in three variants: Standard, S and ST. While the standard version and iQube S get a 3.04 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the top-spec ST model gets a larger 4.56 kWh unit. They are claimed to offer a maximum range of 100 km, 100 km and 145 km on a single charge respectively.

TVS iQube: Price and rivals

The standard version of the TVS iQube is priced at Rs 99,130 while the ‘S’ variant costs Rs 1.04 lakh, all prices on-road Delhi. TVS Motor Company has not yet revealed the prices of the iQube ST. The TVS iQube rivals the likes of the Ola S1, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, Hero Vida V1, etc.

