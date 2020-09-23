TVS Eurogrip electric bike/scooter tyre development in full swing: OEMs and aftermarket targeted

Few of the Indian OEMs right now use TVS Eurogrip tyres for their electric scooters and it is likely that more manufacturers will join the queue as new electric vehicles are developed.

By:Updated: Sep 23, 2020 4:55 PM

TVS Eurogrip has been steadily gaining market share in India. The brand which was earlier known as TVS Tyres under the Srichakra umbrella changed its name to TVS Eurogrip in August 2019. There are two R&D centres – Madurai and Milan – setup by TVS Eurogrip. TVS Eurogrip also has two manufacturing units – Rudrapur and Madurai. As of now, the brand makes only two-wheeler tyres. In a recent roundtable conference held digitally, senior management from TVS Eurogrip spoke about the strides the brand has taken. They also spoke on various topics like tyre grip, fuel efficiency and other related bits including the manufacturing. On the latter, due to COVID-19, production was on halt for two months. However, now the production is back to nearly pre-COVID days. In fact, every second a tyre rolls out of each of the company’s plants. Bringing in high-performance yet economical products is what TVS Eurogrip is focussed on.

Another area of focus happens to be that of electric scooter and bike tyres. Given the rising number of EVs in the Indian market, TVS Eurogrip certainly doesn’t want to miss a slice of this lucrative pie. Sivaramakrishnan V – Chief Technology Officer, TVS Srichakra Ltd told ExpressDrives that, “We have been working closely with OEM partners to manufacture tyres for electric two-wheelers. Our EV tyres use latest generation functionalized Polymers with Silica Mixing, we have developed compound formulations which can further enhance grip of the tyres. Tyres are designed for optimum mileage and efficient energy consumption. Looking at the government’s initiatives to promote EVs in India, and the increasing desire among consumers for clean and efficient mobility, we expect the EV segment to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. We will continue to develop tyres for EVs as per demand from vehicle manufacturers and the replacement market.”

TVS Eurogrip tyres are used by Hero Electric scooters, TVS iQube and are available between 10-18 inches in the aftermarket. The management also confirmed that they are developing tyres for mini-adventure tourers like the Himalayan and Xpulse. They will be available in the market shortly.

 

