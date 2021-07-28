Toyota’s tiny electric car employed as ball boy at Tokyo Olympics 2021

To say the least, these tiny electric cars at the fields are winning hearts with the Volkswagen ID.4 having a Twitter handle of its own called 'Tiny Football Car'.

An official sponsor for the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2021, Toyota has provided several of its cars for transporting athletes from around the world, including its autonomous vehicle e-Pallette. Taking the message for electric mobility a step further, a tiny version of the e-Pallette has been employed as a ball boy for the rugby matches, much like the scale model Volkswagen ID.4 that was used at the Euro Cup football matches.

To say the least, these tiny electric cars at the fields are winning hearts with the ID.4 having a Twitter handle of its own called ‘Tiny Football Car’.

The Toyota tiny car was used first for the Rugby game between Japan and Fiji. The remote-controlled car entered the field with the ball neatly placed on top of a custom-built catapult designed just for the games. The little car ran across the field flashing green lights and became quite a hit with fans and spectators on social media as well.

The Japanese car marque has appointed many driverless vehicles as part of its shuttle service for athletes and game officials. The vehicles are transporting participants between venues and the Olympics village in a loop. The BEV (battery electric vehicles) are fully autonomous and boast a range of 150 km at a speed of about 20 km/h.

Also read: Suzuki, Daihatsu join Toyota’s EV coalition: To work on small electric cars

Toyota Motor Corp in February announced that it will unveil two new electric vehicles that will go on sale next year in the United States amid a growing push by the Biden administration to cut vehicle emissions, sending the Japanese automaker’s shares soaring. The company also said it expects that 40% of its US sales by 2025 will be hybrid vehicles or electric vehicles, rising to 70% by 2030.

One of the new EVs next year will be a sport-utility vehicle and Toyota will also unveil a new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Toyota said in 2017 it would market more than 10 electric vehicles globally in the early 2020s.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.