Toyota launches C+pod ultra-compact electric car: Two-seater BEV with 150 km range

Toyota C+pod ultra-compact electric car: The under-floor location of the lithium-ion battery in front of the seat creates a flat, low-floor package that minimises steps

By:December 28, 2020 3:11 PM
toyota c plus pod electric car

Toyota Motor Corporation today announced a limited launch of the ‘C+pod’ ultra-compact battery electric vehicle (BEV), from 25th December to corporate users, local governments, and other organisations. Toyota plans to further promote the establishment of systems for popularising BEVs, including the development of new business models, and to conduct a full-scale launch including to individual customers by 2022. The company also stated that with this limited launch, it will also demonstrate new services that can only be provided by BEVs.

The new C+pod is an all-electric two-seater BEV designed as a mobility option that Toyota says improves per-person energy efficiency. In addition to short-distance daily use, the C+pod is also aimed at corporate users visiting customers on a regular basis, and at users in urban or mountainous communities.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The electric motor produces a maximum power of 9.2 kW and 56 Nm of torque, with the vehicle weighing in at up to 690 kg. Standard charging time ranges from 5-16 hours, depending upon the power source of whether it is a single-phase, 200V/16A, or a single-phase, 100V/6A. The C+pod’s top speed is rated at 60 km/h.

The rear-wheel-drive C+pod has been launched in Japan in two grades – X and G which are priced at 1,650,000 yen (approximately Rs 11.73 lakh) and 1,716,000 yen (approximately Rs 12.2 lakh), respectively. The C+pod comes with a cruising range of up to 150 km (WLTC mode, Class 1 test cycle when running on battery power; Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism).

In Japan, Toyota is focusing initially on the C+pod, Walking Area BEVs, and Toyota i-Road, with more than 200 corporate and local government partners currently involved in exploring new transportation models. As one of these collaborative efforts, the launch of the C+pod will also demonstrate new services specific to BEVs.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also read: New solid-state lithium-metal EV battery promises 80% longer range than lithium-ion tech

One of those services is Toyota Green Charge, a joint project developed with Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Co., Inc. to offer a single point of contact for corporations seeking support when constructing optimal charging facilities or developing electricity plans for BEVs, such as CO2-free power.

The service will be jointly implemented in collaboration with Chubu Electric Power Miraiz, Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc., and TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc. Other services in planning include the Electric-vehicle sharing service that combines tourist information with the “Toyota Share” car-sharing service to promote sightseeing and excursions.

