Tork Motors opens new Experience Zone in Puducherry

This is the company’s first experience zone in the Union Territory and third in South India.

Tork Motors has inaugurated its latest experience zone in Puducherry. Located in the Pakkamudyanpet area on East Coast Road, this 3S facility will be home to the brand’s Kratos-R motorcycle and will offer sales and after-sales services to consumers in the region.

This new facility is located at:

Tork Experience Zone, 10, Vignesh Towers, East Coast Road, Pakkamudyanpet, Puducherry, 605008

Expanding its footprint in southern India, this is the company’s first experience zone in the Union Territory and third in south India, after Hyderabad and Guntur. Customers will be able to get up close with the Kratos-R and take it on test rides.

On this occasion, Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, Tork Motors, apprised, “Our Experience Zones enable consumers to come and experience our efforts in this direction with the Kratos-R. Puducherry also being a tourist destination, we look forward to contributing to its sustainable development by reducing the carbon footprint induced by conventional vehicles.”

Tork Motors launched its flagship motorcycle Kratos-R in January 2022. Earlier this year at the Auto Expo, the brand introduced the refreshed Kratos-R, with significant changes. The motorcycle now boasts a completely black motor and battery pack along with decals for enhanced styling and comes with a fast-charging port.

The motorcycle is available in five colours, including the new Jet black with grey hues. With EMI options starting as low as Rs 2,999 a month, Tork Motors has collaborated with leading financial organizations to make the Kratos-R accessible to all.