Tork Motors launches Kratos-R Urban trim in India at Rs 1.67 lakh

The new Tork Kratos-R Urban variant can be booked for Rs 999 and will go on sale on August 15.

Tork Motors has announced the addition of a new Urban trim on its Kratos-R electric motorcycle. The new trim is aimed at city riders seeking everyday rides without compromising on the range. The new Kratos-R Urban trim is priced at Rs 1.67 lakh ex-showroom.

Announcing the new trim, Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, Tork Motors, said, “As we make our way into new markets in the country, we realise there is a great variation in riding style and usage pattern of our consumers. The new ‘Urban’ trim fulfils the requirements of an urban commuter who wants uncompromised performance and range at a very accessible price point and the features that he needs on an everyday basis.”

Based on the existing Kratos-R, the Urban trim comes with features limited to everyday city commutes. The new trim focuses on being a city commuter by offering the most used features of the Kratos-R along with the home charging set-up. The electric motorcycle comes with ‘City’ ride mode with a top speed of 70 kmph and a range of over 100km.

In terms of styling and powertrain, the motorcycle remains unchanged. It will be available in three solid colours – Streaky Red, Oceanic Blue, and Midnight Black. On the tech front, the motorcycle is equipped with a 4.0 kWh Li-ion battery pack (IP 67 rated) powering an ‘Axial Flux’ motor, which has recently been granted a patent, delivering an efficiency of 96%.

Initially, buyers will be able to enjoy the complete suite of features for 30 days. This includes features such as multi-ride modes (Eco, City & Sports), reverse mode, fast charging, in-app navigation, live dash over Bluetooth, track mode analytics, smart analytics and guide me home lights. Consumers willing to get these features unlocked will be able to do so for Rs 20,000 within six months of purchase.

The Kratos-R Urban trim will be available across Tork Experience Zones across India, starting August 15th this year. Consumers can book their Kratos-R online by visiting the company’s official website for Rs 999.