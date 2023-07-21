Tork Motors launches experience centre in Jaipur

The new Experience Zones will cater to the customers and potential customers in the city of Jaipur.

Tork Motors has inaugurated its first Experience Zone in Jaipur announcing its entry into the state of Rajasthan. Located at G1-G4, Gitanjali Towers, Ajmer Road, Sodala, this 3S facility will offer sales and after-sales services to consumers in the region.

The new experience zone will cater to the customers and potential customers in the city of Jaipur and help establish Tork Motors’ footprint in the state of Rajasthan. Customers will be able to get up close with the Kratos-R and get test rides.

On this occasion, Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, Tork Motors, said, “This experience zone is a significant milestone in our network expansion strategy as it marks our entry into the state of Rajasthan. We look forward to capitalising on opportunities offered by the state’s Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy (REVP) and catering to the region’s rising demand for EV two-wheelers.”

Also Read 2023 Kia Seltos variants and features explained

Tork Motors launched its flagship motorcycle Kratos-R in January 2022. Earlier this year at the Auto Expo, the brand introduced the refreshed Kratos-R, with significant changes. The motorcycle now gets a completely black motor and battery pack along with decals for enhanced styling and comes with a fast-charging port.

The motorcycle is available in five colours, including the new Jet black with grey hues. With EMI options starting at Rs 2,999 a month, Tork Motors has collaborated with leading financial organisations to make the Kratos-R accessible to all.