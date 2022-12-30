Tork Kratos, Kratos R e-motorcycle prices hiked: New vs old price list

The prices of the all-new Tork Kratos and Kratos R electric motorcycles have been hiked by Rs 24,000. They’re now priced from Rs 1.32 lakh, ex-showroom and check out their new vs old price list here.

Pune-based electric two-wheeler start-up, Tork Motors, launched the new Kratos and Kratos R electric motorcycles in January this year. While they were initially introduced at an effective starting price of Rs 1.08 lakh, ex-showroom (Pune), the company has now hiked the prices of these electric motorcycles by Rs 24,000. Check out their new vs old price list here.

Tork Kratos, Kratos R: New vs old price list

Make and Model New Price Old Price Difference Tork Kratos Rs 1.32 lakh Rs 1.08 lakh Rs 24,000 Tork Kratos R Rs 1.47 lakh Rs 1.23 lakh Rs 24,000

As one can see in the above table, the prices of the Tork Kratos and Kratos R have been hiked by Rs 24,000. One of the reasons for this big price jump is the change in state EV subsidies. These new prices will be effective from January 1, 2022. The Tork Kratos will now cost Rs 1.32 lakh while the Kratos R will retail at Rs 1.47 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Pune (Maharashtra).

Tork Kratos, Kratos R: Range and performance

The Tork Kratos gets a 7.5 kW electric motor that’s good for 5.36 bhp and 28 Nm while the Kratos R gets a 9 kW motor that develops 6 bhp and 38 Nm. Both these electric motorcycles feature a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and they are claimed to deliver a range of 180 km on a single charge in ideal conditions.

Tork Motors at Auto Expo 2023:

Tork Motors has announced that it will unveil a new motorcycle at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The company is also gearing up to showcase a refreshed version of the Krator R at the showfloor with new and improved aesthetics. You can know more about it by clicking HERE.

