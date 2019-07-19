Top five electric scooters in India: Ather, Hero and more to choose from

Recently, there has been a lot of activity in the electric two-wheeler segment in India. Well-established, as well as new players in the market, have launched products that seem to offer a decent package in terms of battery capacity, range as well as features offered. These electric two-wheelers promise to stand at par with their conventionally powered counterparts in terms of practicality and convenience. With a plethora of electric two-wheeler offerings in the market, it becomes difficult to narrow it down on the best one. Here is the list of top-five electric scooter that you can buy in India today.

Ather 450

It would not be wrong to say that the Ather 450 is currently the best electric scooter on sale in the Indian market. It comes with a 2.4 kWh battery pack. The electric motor on this electric scooter produces 7 hp of power along with 20.5 Nm of peak torque. Ather claims that the 450 can do 0 to 40 km/h in 3.9 seconds. This scooter comes with three riding modes. These are eco, ride and sport. When driven in eco mode, the same can offer a driving range of 75 km. The Ather 450 is currently available only in the city of Bangalore and Chennai.

22KYMCO Flow

The 22KYMCO Flow comes with a 2.1 kW electric motor. With a top speed of 60 km/h, this electric scooter offers a range of 160 km on a single charge. When connected to a fast-charger, the Flow can be charged up to 70 per cent in a matter of an hour. However, it will take this scooter 4-5 hours to completely juice up its batteries if plugged into a standard home charger. The 22 KYMCO Flow is available at a price of Rs 90,000.

Hero Electric Photon

The Hero Electric Photon comes with a 72V battery pack. There are two electric motors on offer, one is a 1.2 kW unit and the other is a 1.8 kW unit. The top speed of this scooter stands at 45 km/h. This scooter offers a range of 110 km on a single charge. It will take 3-4 hours to completely juice-up its batteries. The Hero Electric Photon is priced at Rs 98,990.

Okinawa i-Praise

The Okinawa i-Praise comes with a 2.5 kW BLDC electric motor. It derives power from the 2.9 kWh battery pack. The combination is rated to offer a range of 160-180 km on a single charge. The scooter takes the time of 2.3 hours to charge to full capacity. The Okinawa i-Praise comes at a price of Rs 1,11,990 for the small disk variant which goes up to Rs 1,14,230 for the big disk variant.

Avera Retrosa

Avera Retrosa, which is available only in the state of Andhra Pradesh, retails at a price of Rs 1.08 lakh. This electric scooter has a top speed of 90 km/h and offers a range of 120-140 km on a single charge. The Retrosa, if plugged into a DC fast-charger, can charge in a matter of 1-2 hours. However, standard home charging will take 3-4 hours for this scooter to charge.