Top 5 electric two-wheeler launches of 2022: Ultraviolette F77 to Hero Vida V1

Check out the top 5 electric two-wheelers that have been launched in India in 2022. The list includes the likes of the Ultraviolette F77, Hero Vida V1, Ather 450X Gen 3, etc.

Electric vehicles have started gaining immense traction in the Indian market, especially in the two-wheeler segment. In fact, as per a report by Ola Electric, the EV penetration in India has reached 6% in 2022 from just 1% in 2021. A lot of electric two-wheelers were launched this year across different segments. Here, we have listed the top 5 electric two-wheeler launches of 2022.

Top 5 electric two-wheeler launches of 2022:

Ultraviolette F77

Starting the listicle with the most expensive electric motorcycle currently on sale in the Indian market. The Ultraviolette F77 has been recently launched and it’s priced from Rs 3.80 lakh to Rs 5.50 lakh, ex-showroom. This electric motorcycle’s top-spec variant gets a 30.2 kW (40.5 bhp) electric motor paired with a 10.3 kWh battery pack. It is claimed to offer a range of up to 307 km per charge.

Hero Vida V1

Hero MotoCorp ventured into the electric mobility space this year with the launch of the Vida V1 electric scooter. It is offered in two variants and is priced from Rs 1.45 lakh to Rs 1.59 lakh, ex-showroom. Both these e-scooters will have a top speed of 80 kmph. While the Vida V1 Plus will deliver a riding range of 143 km, the Vida V1 Pro is claimed to offer 165 km per charge.

Ather 450X Gen 3

Ather Energy recently introduced the Gen 3 version of its best-selling scooter, 450X, and it gets some important updates over its predecessor. The new Ather 450X Gen 3 features a larger 3.7kWh lithium-ion battery paired with a 6kW electric motor. It is claimed to offer a range of 146 km per charge (IDC). This hi-tech electric scooter is priced from Rs 1.39 lakh, ex-showroom.

Ola S1 Air

Ola Electric launched its most affordable electric scooter in India this year during the Diwali celebrations at Rs 84,999, ex-showroom. The Ola S1 Air is one of the most feature-rich e-scooters currently on sale under Rs 90,000. It gets a 2.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of up to 101 km per charge.

Oben Rorr

Finally, the last EV on this list is not a scooter but a mass-market electric motorcycle. The Oben Rorr gets a 4.4 kWh LFP battery pack that is coupled with a 10 kW electric motor. It is claimed to run up to 200 km on a single charge in ideal conditions. This electric motorcycle is priced from Rs 1.03 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

