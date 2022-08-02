Top 5 electric scooters under Rs 70,000 available in India

Here is a look at the top 5 electric scooters priced below Rs 70,000 available in India.

India has seen a robust growth in the share of on-road electric vehicles. The numbers in the electric two-wheeler segment have spiked up significantly in the recent months.

Factors such as rising fuel prices, government’s push towards EV adoption in the form of sops and tax reliefs, enhanced awareness and reduced range anxiety have contributed to this growth. However, one factor that’s been a concern has been the steep pricing but with the increasing rate of adoption, the prices are also becoming more competitive, especially in two-wheelers.

Here is a look at the top 5 electric scooters priced below Rs 70,000 available in India.

Okinawa Ridge Plus:

The Okinawa Ridge Plus electric scooter is available at a starting price of Rs 67,052. It generates 0.8 kW (1 bhp) from its motor and has front and rear drum brakes with an electronically assisted braking system.

The lithium-ion battery pack, when fully charged, offers a range of up to 120 km on a single charge. The battery takes around 2-3 hours to fully charge. Okinawa has claimed a top-speed of 55 kmph for the Ridge Plus.





Hero Electric Optima CX:

Hero Electric has topped the electric two-wheeler sales chart in July 2022 and affordability is a key factor in furthering its market share. The Optima CX is available at a starting price of Rs 62,355. It generates 0.55 kW (0.73 bhp) and has both front and rear drum brakes with combined braking system on both wheels.

There are two variants available, City Speed (HX) and Comfort Speed (LX), in four colour options. The HX variant is the high-speed version of the scooter. It also has two battery options – single battery and dual battery, which offer 82 km and 122 km range per full charge, respectively. The scooter clocks a top-speed of 45 kmph.





Bounce Infinity E1:

The electric scooter has a starting price of Rs 55,114 and boasts of two variants and 5 colour options.

It generates 1.5 kW (2 bhp) from its motor and has both front and rear disc brakes, featuring a combined braking system on both wheels. The BLDC motor gives up to 83Nm of torque and the company claims a top-speed of 65 kmph. The 48V39Ah battery takes four to five hours to charge fully and offers a range of 85 km on a full charge.

The Bounce Infinity E1 comes with a unique subscription-based battery plan in which users can avail battery-as-a-service benefits from Bounce’s battery swapping network.

Ampere Zeal:

The Ampere Zeal, available at a starting price of Rs 67,478, has only one variant with four colour options.

This electric scooter generates 1.2 kW (1.6 bhp) from its motor and has both front and rear drum brakes. The 12kW brushless DC motor is powered by a 60V/30Ah lithium-ion battery, which takes around 5.5 hours for a full charge and has a claimed range of 75 km on the same.

The company has claimed a top-speed of 55 kmph for this electric scooter.

Ampere Magnus Pro:

This e-scooter is available at a starting price of Rs 66,053 and has one variant with four colour options.

Mirroring its features from the Ampere Zeal, the Magnus Pro generates 1.2 kW (1.6 bhp), has front and rear drum brakes with combined braking system of both wheels. The electric scooter has a 60V, 30Ah lithium-ion battery pack, which takes around five to six hours to fully charge and has a claimed range of up to 70-80 km on a fully charged battery. The top-speed is claimed to be 55 kmph.