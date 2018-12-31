Top 5 upcoming electric cars in India in 2019: Mahindra’s first electric SUV to Audi’s luxury e-SUV!

As India pushes towards achieving the target of making 30% of all vehicles in India all-electric by 2030, several car manufacturers including Mahindra and Tata Motors are planning to launch their electric cars in the coming year. In March this year, the Ministry of Power launched the National e-Mobility programme under which an all-electric car fleet was rolled out comprising of Mahindra e-Verito and Tata Tigor EV, with an aim to replace the government's existing fleet of petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles.

The National e-Mobility programme will enable India's entire e-mobility ecosystem that includes electric vehicle manufacturers, charging infrastructure development companies, fleet operators, service providers, etc.

While some state governments have started testing electric public transport vehicles, the passenger car segment too is set to see several new all-electric additions. Here we've listed out the top 5 e-vehicles that will roll out in 2019.

Mahindra eKUV

First showcased during the 2018 Auto Expo in February, Mahindra eKUV100 will go on sale in India by June 2019. Currently, Mahindra is the only passenger vehicle manufacturer in India which retails electric cars - the E2O Plus and e-Verito.

The eKUV will be followed by the launch of electric Mahindra XUV300 in 2020. The e-KUV300 is expected to offer better range and features compared to the eKUV. The two will be manufactured at Mahindra's production facility in Chakan.

Mahindra plans to invest close to Rs 500 crore in the coming months in the expansion of its Chakan and Bengaluru production facilities. With this, the company aims to bring up the production capacity to 70,000 units per year, including cars and three-wheelers.

Tata Tigor electric

Tata Tigor electric was also unveiled during the 2018 Auto Expo, along with Tata Tiago electric as first of a long line of EVs that will follow. Tata Motors won a bid from Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) last year under which the manufacturer will supply a total of 10,000 units of Tigor EV. Hundreds of these cars have already been supplied to EESL.

Both Tata Tigor EV and Tiago EV draw power from the same 3-phase AC induction motor with a peak output of 30kW at 4,500rpm or about 40 horsepower, with a range of about 140 km on one full charge. Expect the Tigor EV to be priced at about Rs 10 lakh.

Nissan Leaf

Nissan Leaf boasts of a 270 km range on one full charge, thanks to a 40 kWh battery. The electric motor produces 148 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The car also gets a fast charging option through which 80 percent of the battery is charged in about 40 minutes. Reports on the internet suggest that the Nissan Leaf will come with a bigger 60 kWh battery pack in the year 2019 that will result in a longer range. The exact range has not been specified yet, but expect the new model to deliver close to 350 km.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Slated to launch in India in July 2019, Hyundai Kona Electric will be assembled in the country at Hyundai's Chennai plant. The South Korean car manufacturer has confirmed that the Kona ELectric SUV will be priced under Rs 30 lakh. Hyundai Kona SUV will be sold only in top-10 metro cities before expanding further. Hyundai Kona is not the only electric vehicle in the company's product line-up. It also the electric and hybrid version of its Ioniq brand on which the Kona is based upon.

Audi e-Tron

Audi will be launching its luxury electric SUV, the e-Tron, in India in the coming year. Audi E-Tron is now a lot closer towards production. It is powered by two electric motors with 90 kWh battery pack. The powertrain generates a maximum power output of 590 hp allowing 0 to 100 km/h sprint time in just 3.5 seconds. The GT concept accelerates from 0 to 200 kmph in 12 seconds and the top speed has been restricted to 240 km/h in the favour of a generous range of over 400 km.