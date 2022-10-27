Top 5 best-selling electric cars in India in September 2022: Nexon EV to BYD e6

Check out the top 5 best-selling electric cars in India for the month of September 2022. The list includes the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, BYD e6 MPV, etc.

Electric cars have gradually started gaining immense traction in the Indian market. While the popularity can be attributed to various reasons, the sales charts continue to rise month on month. Tata Motors dominates the electric passenger vehicle segment in India followed by MG Motor and others. Here we have listed the top 5 best-selling electric cars in India for the month of September 2022.

Top 5 best-selling electric cars in India in September 2022:

Tata Nexon EV (2,847 units)

Tata Nexon EV continues to lead the EV race in India with 2,847 units sold last month. It is currently offered in two different versions: Prime and Max, with prices ranging from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 20.04 lakh, ex-showroom. The Nexon EV Prime with a 30.2 kWh battery pack offers a range of 312 km while the Nexon EV Max with a 40.5 kWh unit offers 437 km per charge.

Also Read: Top 5 electric scooters to buy this Diwali: Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, etc

Tata Tigor EV (808 units)

Tata Motors managed to sell 808 units of the Tigor EV in September 2022. This electric sedan gets a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and has a claimed driving range of 306 km per charge. The Tata Tigor EV is currently priced in India from Rs 12.24 lakh, ex-showroom.

MG ZS EV (412 units)

MG Motor India updated the ZS EV early this year and 412 units of this electric SUV were sold in September 2022. The updated MG ZS EV gets a larger 50.3 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 461 km per charge. The MG ZS EV is currently priced from Rs 22.58 lakh, ex-showroom.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Hyundai Kona Electric (112 units)

Hyundai Kona was the first long-range mass-market EV in India launched back in 2019. Despite being an old product, this South Korean carmaker managed to sell 121 units of Kona Electric in India last month. It gets a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and offers a claimed range of 452 km per charge. Hyundai Kona Electric is currently priced from Rs 23.84 lakh, ex-showroom.

BYD e6 (63 units)

Finally, the last one on this list is the BYD e6 MPV. BYD India sold 63 units of the e6 MPV in September 2022. The BYD e6 electric MPV is equipped with a 71.7 kWh battery pack and its WLTC-certified (city) range is 520 km on a single charge. It is currently priced from Rs 29.15 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Top 5 upcoming CNG cars in India in 2022: Brezza, Carens & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Source: Auto Punditz Data