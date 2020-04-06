Tips to maintain electric cars during the coronavirus lockdown

The electric cars as such do not require more maintenance than the ICE vehicles but the focus is more on the battery here.

Published: April 6, 2020

 

We already have listed out tips to maintain bikes and cars for you. Plus there are also tips that one can follow for their electric two-wheeler or motorcycles/scooters. If you haven’t read them yet, don’t fret. The respective words (on top) have been hyperlinked to the articles. In this part, we explore more about maintenance tips for the electric cars. While they might be lesser in numbers than the e-bikes, India definitely is warming up to them. So, without further ado, here are the tricks to ensure a smooth running of your electric vehicle post the lockdown.

1. As has been the norm for any vehicle, ensure that your electric car is free of dirt and grime. Give it a wash, wipe it down properly and keep it under a parking cover.

2. Keep the tyres over-inflated. This will ensure that the contact patch with the road is minimum, thereby reducing chances of a flat spot. As you may be aware, a tyre tends to lose air pressure with time. Overinflating will ensure that when it’s time to drive the vehicle, the pressure could just be right.

3. Keep the electric car fully charged. This is done to ensure good battery health. Over time, the battery tends to lose charge.

4. In a couple of days, start the car, roll down the windows and drive it for a few metres. Perhaps reverse it or just park it at a different spot. This will ensure good battery health as well as avoid flat spots.

5. Use your regular recommended charger for charging the vehicle. Do NOT use fast charger. If the car is going to be stationary for a few days, experts recommend using a normal charger. This is the same one that is provided as standard with the car.

6. In cars like the MG ZS EV, it is recommended that the iSmart infotainment system be switched off, when the vehicle is being stored. Moreover, the air-conditioning blowers as well as iSmart shouldn’t be used with the motor in off condition. This is to save the battery.

7. Last but not the least, make sure that the doors and windows are locked properly. The vehicle is not to be parked on an incline.

