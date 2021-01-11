Tier II, III markets untapped by EV players: Nexzu to exploit with 100 dealerships by March

Nexzu Mobility not only makes electric scooters but now making electric-bicycles as well with three new products. A quick chat with the head of the EV startup reveals its reasons for the new business venture and EV ecosystem as well as the brand’s future plans.

There are many EV startups cropping up every other week and at the pace at which they transform, that it has become difficult to keep a track of each, closely. Nexzu Mobility is one such electric scooter maker who has now entered the e-cycles space as well. We chat with Pankaj Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer – Nexzu Mobility to find out how much EV start-ups have battled the pandemic, finding their own niche and how the EV story will unfold in the near future. Here is an excerpt of the conversation:

You recently forayed into the e-bike (e-cycles) territory as well. How has the response been from the market?

We launched our e-cycles, Roadlark, Aello, and Rompus, with the knowledge that consumers are increasingly looking for personalised transportation. Consumers have started to see it as a healthier, efficient, sustainable and economical alternative. This new trend has led to increasing e-bicycle OEMs focusing on this particular market. This has led to e-bicycles becoming more popular and thus, catapulting their demand further. The demand comes not just from domestic markets, but internationally as well.

You plan to expand upto 100 dealerships by March 2021, why the particular focus to tap the Tier II, III markets?

Through our extensive research, we found that the commute for most consumers in Tier II and III regions are between 10 – 40 km. This is ideal for single battery EVs. Plus, this particular consumer base prefers EVs due to high maintenance and rising petrol costs. Most importantly, since this set of the consumer is more of a family demographic, EVs work best as they are multi-purpose scooters that can be used by every member of the family — whether personal or for business purposes. As they do not require a licence to operate, they can be driven safely by kids too. However, the major Tier II and III centres are still untouched by EV brands. Thus, we are looking forward to making deeper inroads within these untapped markets and revolutionise mobility across the country.

Pankaj Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer, Nexzu Mobility India

You are partnering with delivery brands as a part of your B2B plans. What are your thoughts on Ola committing to a factory to produce its own EV two-wheelers?

We believe that a multiplayer market can accelerate EV adoption in the country. This move is good for the overall EV ecosystem as it will create healthy competition and higher consumer awareness and visibility. As more people have started realising the advantages of owning EVs, the demand has been on a constant high. Hence, such moves are always welcome!

How has Nexzu’s business and expansion plans be impacted by the pandemic?

We collectively went the extra mile to minimise the blow dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic and turn the crisis into an opportunity. We focused on minimising our import dependence, and localisation. On the consumer end, we introduced an innovative DIY (Do-It-Yourself) concept for remote servicing for our dealers and technicians through comprehensive videos to minimise physical contact. We additionally pivoted our approach to launch personal protective equipment such as state-of-the-art face shields.

In your opinion, what is the ideal future ecosystem where EVs are the norm? How do you foresee the future of mobility as a business as well as a lifestyle of the consumer evolve from the current scenario?

In my opinion, the EV industry is well-poised to be on par with the ICE industry. Once a full-fledged localised ecosystem is created for EVs, it will be a turning point for the entire industry. With endless use-cases including B2B, hyperlocal logistics and delivery, numerous brands are adopting electric mobility for its services. Moreover, when manufacturers begin to deliver more and more superior products, we can see the industry undergoing explosive growth in the near future.

