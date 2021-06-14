This modified 1020hp Tesla Model S Paid aims to take on Pikes Peak

Soon after Elon Musk announced deliveries have commenced for the new Tesla Model S Plaid, their neighbors at Unplugged Performance have modified it to take on Pikes Peak this year.

Tesla only just dropped the new Model S Plaid that packs 1020hp and does 0-96.6km/h in 1.99 seconds. But their neighbours have stripped out the interior, added some wings and plan to take it to Pikes Peak this year. Just two days after the launch of the Model S Plaid, Unplugged Performance (UP), an aftermarket car modifier and customiser have revealed the Unplugged Performance Model S Plaid. UP has a history of modifying Tesla EVs, and last year entered the infamous Pikes Peak hill-climb with a modded Model 3, but it didn’t turn out great. The video below should explain more, but they placed second in class.

Randy Pobst with the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model S Plaid for Pikes Peak

{ro racing driver Randy Pobst will again get behind the wheel hoping for better fortunes. This year, Pobst will drive the new Unplugged Performance Model S Plaid at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

UP has taken the stock Model S Plaid and hasn’t touched its 1020hp powertrain. However, they have greatly reduced the weight by stripping the interior of the airbags, centre console, in cabin panels, seats and more. While the Yoke steering wheel remains, the Model S Plaid has been equipped with a roll cage, racing seats and six-point racing belts. The body is also left untouched if you ignore the massive front chin-splitter and the indiscreet adjustable rear wing. The stock wheels have also been rendered jetsam and have been replaced with a set of custom forged aluminium wheels which come wrapped in Yokohama Advan slick tyres. Reports suggest that the suspension and brakes have also been upgraded to help the car ease up the treacherous upward twisty climb in the mountains of Colorado.

This year’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is scheduled to take place on June 27. The historic event has been held since 1916 and has been known to be dangerous having claimed many lives of those who have attempted to conquer it. The event is held in the high altitude mountains of Colorado, USA. The track measures a 20 km twisty uphill drive to see who can climb up to the summit the fastest. The current record holder is Romain Dumas who set the record at 7:57.148 in the all-electric Volkswagen I.D. R in 2018. We know that the Plaid can do standing start accelerations pretty quick, but how do the modifications help it through the bends is something we need to wait to find out.

