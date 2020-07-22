This electric Ford Mustang Mach-E from Ford Performance is the tyre shredder no one expected

The Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 is a 1400hp, tyre destroying beast of a vehicle that Ford Performance and RTR have creating using technology from Ford’s racing programme to create this all-electric SUV that eats rubber for its meals three times a day.

Any petrolhead will tell you that they love the smell of burning rubber in the morning, but the sound of a revving engine can annoy their neighbours. Ford has a division which employs engineers on the basis of their merit mixed with a lot of lunacy and they have come up with a solution. Endearingly called “Ford Performance” — this bunch of engineers have just taken a Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV crossover thing and turned it into a tyre shredding monster, and thanks to the Mach-E being all-electric, its a silent tyre shredding monster. This one-off special edition Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 from Ford Performance is essentially a statement of its engineering capabilities and what Ford can do with electric cars for the enthusiast in the future.

The enthusiasts are afraid of what will happen to them when eventually ICE-powered vehicles will be a thing of the past. Will they be available as niche offerings, will they cease to exist altogether? Ford Performance with the Mustang Mach-E 1400 aims to put our anxiety at rest. After 10,000 hours of co-working with the team at RTR, Ford has developed the car. The name suffix 1400 comes from the power output of 1400hp and the new aero package allows for 1043kgs of downforce at when driving at 257kmph. Ford has been able to achieve the astonishing power rating with the help of not two, not three but seven electric motors and a high-performance battery.

The battery in the Mustang Mach-E 1400 uses a 56.8-kilowatt-hour battery that is made of nickel manganese cobalt pouch cells that give it the performance Ford was seeking from the Mach-E 1400. While the batteries are designed to discharge at a higher rate to deliver the performance, while charging up, the system is designed to be cooled using di-electric coolant, as it helps decrease the time needed between runs.

Thankfully, the engineers have also thought about how the Mach-E 1400 will need to stop. The car uses an electronic brake booster which also helps with series regenerative braking and offers ABS and stability control. The brakes themselves are supplied by Brembo and also comes with a hydraulic handbrake. The bonnet of the car is made from organic composite fibre which is said to be lighter than carbon fibre, of which the rest of the vehicle’s body panels are made of. The aero package that offers a massive amount of downforce and cooling of the electric power and drivetrain.

If this does not put an enthusiast’s anxiety at rest, I don’t think anything else will.

