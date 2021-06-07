Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

Tesla has scrapped its plans to introduce its flagship version of the Model S. Elon Musk tweeted that the Model S Plaid+ has been cancelled.

With the 2021 model-year of the Tesla Model S being announced, the EV maker had revealed a few special powerful, faster and long-range versions of the e-sedan. The most outrageous and the most anticipated of the lot was the Model S Plaid+. Tesla will build the Model S Plaid which still claims to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 1.99 seconds. However, the Model S Plaid+ was the long-range version that Tesla said at the time would do 837 km on a single charge. Tesla’s founder, Elon Musk took to Twitter as he does to explain why.

Musk posted the following subsequent tweets; “Model S goes to Plaid speed this week”, “Plaid+ is cancelled. No need, as Plaid is just so good.”

Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

Musk confirmed that the Plaid+ has been cancelled. His tweets suggest that the Model S Plaid was sufficient for customers. He claimed, “No Need(for Plaid+), as Plaid is just so good.” The Model S Plaid boats of a maximum range of 663kms

The Model S Plaid+ was delayed to Mid-2022 and looked to be quite a niche product. Tesla has stopped accepting bookings recently for the Plaid+ but has not announced the action moving forward to those who have booked one. The two possibilities for such a change of plan would be that Tesla did not receive the customer demand for the Plaid+ or was unable to deliver the numbers advertised for the product within economic means to the customer.

Tesla is said to be working on the Cybertruck and the second-gen Tesla Roadster. About the Model S Plaid, on May 29, Musk tweeted “delivery pushed to June 10. Needs one more week of tweak”. So we now wait for customer deliveries for the Model S Plaid to begin later this week.

