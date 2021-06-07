Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

Tesla has scrapped its plans to introduce its flagship version of the Model S. Elon Musk tweeted that the Model S Plaid+ has been cancelled.

By:June 7, 2021 5:40 PM

With the 2021 model-year of the Tesla Model S being announced, the EV maker had revealed a few special powerful, faster and long-range versions of the e-sedan. The most outrageous and the most anticipated of the lot was the Model S Plaid+. Tesla will build the Model S Plaid which still claims to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 1.99 seconds. However, the Model S Plaid+ was the long-range version that Tesla said at the time would do 837 km on a single charge. Tesla’s founder, Elon Musk took to Twitter as he does to explain why.

Musk posted the following subsequent tweets; “Model S goes to Plaid speed this week”, “Plaid+ is cancelled. No need, as Plaid is just so good.”

Musk confirmed that the Plaid+ has been cancelled. His tweets suggest that the Model S Plaid was sufficient for customers. He claimed, “No Need(for Plaid+), as Plaid is just so good.” The Model S Plaid boats of a maximum range of 663kms

The Model S Plaid+ was delayed to Mid-2022 and looked to be quite a niche product. Tesla has stopped accepting bookings recently for the Plaid+ but has not announced the action moving forward to those who have booked one. The two possibilities for such a change of plan would be that Tesla did not receive the customer demand for the Plaid+ or was unable to deliver the numbers advertised for the product within economic means to the customer.

Tesla is said to be working on the Cybertruck and the second-gen Tesla Roadster. About the Model S Plaid, on May 29, Musk tweeted “delivery pushed to June 10. Needs one more week of tweak”. So we now wait for customer deliveries for the Model S Plaid to begin later this week.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin

Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin

Skoda Kushaq production starts: Launch details, features, expected price

Skoda Kushaq production starts: Launch details, features, expected price

Exclusive! Yamaha FZ-X India launch on 18th June: Expected price, images, specs, details

Exclusive! Yamaha FZ-X India launch on 18th June: Expected price, images, specs, details

Zypp Electric launches EV fleet for last-mile delivery in Hyderabad: To expand to 500+ by September

Zypp Electric launches EV fleet for last-mile delivery in Hyderabad: To expand to 500+ by September

Royal Enfield Classic 350's June 2021 waiting period: Instant delivery in these cities

Royal Enfield Classic 350's June 2021 waiting period: Instant delivery in these cities

Updated Hyundai Aura launched: Dzire rival's new features, price

Updated Hyundai Aura launched: Dzire rival's new features, price

India's first 'electric vehicles-only area' to be developed at Statue of Unity

India's first 'electric vehicles-only area' to be developed at Statue of Unity

F1 2021: Perez wins explosive Azerbaijan GP as Verstappen, Hamilton lose out

F1 2021: Perez wins explosive Azerbaijan GP as Verstappen, Hamilton lose out

2021 MotoGP: Flawless victory for Oliveira with his and KTM's first win of season

2021 MotoGP: Flawless victory for Oliveira with his and KTM's first win of season

Green Mobility Push! CESL to supply over 30,000 electric two, three-wheelers in these states

Green Mobility Push! CESL to supply over 30,000 electric two, three-wheelers in these states

F1 2021: Leclerc on pole after dramatic qualifying for Azerbaijan GP, Hamilton in P2

F1 2021: Leclerc on pole after dramatic qualifying for Azerbaijan GP, Hamilton in P2

Honda Shine price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

Honda Shine price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

Suzuki Gixxer SF150 BS6 to be recalled: 19,000 bikes affected due to this reason

Suzuki Gixxer SF150 BS6 to be recalled: 19,000 bikes affected due to this reason

World Environment Day 2021: Five affordable electric scooters to help you go green

World Environment Day 2021: Five affordable electric scooters to help you go green

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on June 8: Flagship luxury SUV to take on Rolls Royce Cullinan

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on June 8: Flagship luxury SUV to take on Rolls Royce Cullinan

Iconic Yezdi Roadking could make a comeback soon: Retro-classic's name trademark filed

Iconic Yezdi Roadking could make a comeback soon: Retro-classic's name trademark filed

No registration fee for electric car/bike soon: Ather, Hero and others react

No registration fee for electric car/bike soon: Ather, Hero and others react

Volkswagen India announces Monsoon Car Care campaign: Benefits explained

Volkswagen India announces Monsoon Car Care campaign: Benefits explained