Tesla Model S Plaid now the fastest production EV around the Nurburgring

A tweet from Elon Musk reveals that the Tesla Model S Plaid has just lapped the Nurburgring in 7 minutes 30.909 seconds. A full 12 seconds faster than the Porsche Taycan Turbo.

Elon Musk, the man behind Tesla has confirmed that the flagship Model S Plaid has just lapped the Nurburgring, but there is more to come. Musk has confirmed that the Tesla Model S has lapped the 21-km famous north loop of the Nurburgring in Germany in 7 minutes 30.909 seconds. That makes it the fastest series production electric car to lap the track and by some margin. The Model S Plaid was a whole 12 seconds faster than the Porsche Taycan Turbo’s time set in 2019. The Model S Plaid achieved a maximum average speed of 166 km/h.

The outright EV lap record around the Nurburgring is held by the Volkswagen ID.R race car. The ID.R holds a lap time of 6 minutes and 05.336 seconds. The Nio EP9 is also a small volume model which took 6 minutes 45.9 seconds to lap the same. But both cars are not series production models.

Tesla Model S Plaid just set official world speed record for a production electric car at Nurburgring. Completely unmodified, directly from factory. pic.twitter.com/AaiFtfW5Ht — Name (@elonmusk) September 9, 2021

Musk suggests that the Model S Plaid that set the lap time came straight from the factory in stock condition. However, Musk further tweeted that Tesla will be back to cut down the time even more with a modified Model S Plaid. Musk said that next time, it would arrive at the Nurburgring with carbon brakes, track-focused tyres and a special aero package to help the Model S Plaid to even faster.

Part of the reason the Model S Plaid was able to achieve the feat was with the help of the tri-motor set up that cumulatively generate 1,006hp. The Model S Plaid is controversially rated to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 1.99 seconds. It is also capable of reaching a top speed of 320km/h.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.