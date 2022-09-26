Tesla Model S owner locked out of his car for not paying Rs 20 lakh for a new battery

Tesla is refusing to pay for a new battery because the issue was discovered after the vehicle’s warranty expired.



A Tesla Model S owner was reportedly locked out of his Model S electric sedan after the battery pack died because of an alleged design flaw. The owner shares his ordeal in a video saying that he can’t even get inside the car to access the ownership documents to sell the vehicle he has opted not to fix.



This incident has been reported from Canada where a Tesla owner named Mario Zelaya was locked out of his Tesla Model S that he had purchased it back in 2013. The EV giant told him that the battery replacement will cost $26,000 (approx Rs 20 lakh) which is almost 40-50% of the total cost of the car.

Tesla is refusing to pay for a new battery because the issue was discovered after the vehicle’s warranty expired. Zelaya, though, claims that the issue must have started while the vehicle was covered and that he has been in contact with Transport Canada, which is now investigating the issue. The standard warranty that carmakers offer on the battery is generally 8 years.

In the video shared on TikTok, the owner is heard saying “Not only did they do an investigation on this car, but they’re also going to be doing one that Tesla doesn’t realize is coming up, because I got in touch with another owner who has the exact same problem,” Zelaya said. “The battery died, Tesla’s trying to sweep it under the rug. They won’t give them any explanation about why the battery died.”

It is unclear, though, whether or not the organization is close to taking any action for the 2013-2014 Tesla Model S and no investigation is underway for this issue in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.