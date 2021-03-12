Tesla in talks with Tata Power to set up charging infrastructure in India

It is being reported that Tata Power and Tesla are in talks ahead of the US electric vehicle brand’s product launch. Tata Power is expected to assist in creating Tesla’s supercharger network in India.

By:Updated: Mar 12, 2021 5:13 PM

India’s power generation and transmission company, Tata Power and Tesla Inc are reportedly in early talks to set up EV charging infrastructure in India. Reuters reports that Tata Power and Tesla are in the initial stages of discussion, but no agreements have been signed yet between the two entities. Tesla is expected to introduce its electric vehicles in the Indian market as the automaker has now registered a new company based in Bangalore. Tesla is additionally reported to be exploring manufacturing in India. There has been no official comment on the matter from Tata Power or Tesla about the electric vehicle chargers.

It is reported that Tata Power and Tesla are specifically in talks with each other to set up its renowned Supercharger network in Maharashtra. However, details about the matter are sparse at the moment. It has been reported that Tesla will be launching the Model 3 or Model Y in the Indian market. The Model 3 is the brand’s entry-level 5-door notchback while the Model Y is a crossover version of the same.

However, before the models will arrive, Tesla will require the electric vehicle charging infrastructure to be in place. This is where Tata Power is expected to come in and help with setting up Tesla’s Supercharger network in India. While manufacturing its vehicles may be some time away. The Tesla Model 3 is expected to be introduced in India initially through the CBU imported route. Prices for the model 3 are expected to be around Rs 65-75 lakh range.

Currently, Tesla has a handful of competitors in India who offer direct rivals to the Model 3. Mercedes-Benz currently is the only luxury play in India with the EQC SUV. Jaguar is preparing to launch the I-Pace and Volvo will introduce the XC40 Recharge. Audi has also confirmed that the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback electric SUVs will also be launched in the first half of 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tesla in talks with Tata Power to set up charging infrastructure in India

Tesla in talks with Tata Power to set up charging infrastructure in India

Diesel automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Honda Amaze and more

Diesel automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Honda Amaze and more

Indian Bearing Industry: Driving and limiting factors in gaining momentum

Indian Bearing Industry: Driving and limiting factors in gaining momentum

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition launched: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V rival gets dual-tone paint scheme

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition launched: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V rival gets dual-tone paint scheme

Autonomous driving technology: Challenges and opportunities in India

Autonomous driving technology: Challenges and opportunities in India

Covid-19 bus travel: How operators are ensuring passenger safety, contactless journeys

Covid-19 bus travel: How operators are ensuring passenger safety, contactless journeys

BatX launches EV battery buyback program: To harvest good lithium cells for recycled batteries

BatX launches EV battery buyback program: To harvest good lithium cells for recycled batteries

Tata Ultra Sleek T-Series smart trucks with connected technology, low maintenance launched

Tata Ultra Sleek T-Series smart trucks with connected technology, low maintenance launched

Charge-up to set up 3000 EV battery swapping stations by 2024: Aims for 1 station every 2 km in Delhi

Charge-up to set up 3000 EV battery swapping stations by 2024: Aims for 1 station every 2 km in Delhi

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Test Drive Review: Master of all trades!

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Test Drive Review: Master of all trades!

India's fastest quarter-mile wheelie: Bajaj Pulsar NS200 creates record in this much time!

India's fastest quarter-mile wheelie: Bajaj Pulsar NS200 creates record in this much time!

Ferrari reveals 2021 F1 car: Scarlet red livery gets a touch of green and burgundy

Ferrari reveals 2021 F1 car: Scarlet red livery gets a touch of green and burgundy

Delhi High Court issues stay order on Tata Nexon EV delisting by Delhi Government

Delhi High Court issues stay order on Tata Nexon EV delisting by Delhi Government

More powerful 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched: Price, specs, features, all details

More powerful 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched: Price, specs, features, all details

Upcoming car launches in India in March 2021: An all-electric SUV, a high-end Made-in-india Jeep & more!

Upcoming car launches in India in March 2021: An all-electric SUV, a high-end Made-in-india Jeep & more!

Audi electric SUVs finally coming to India: E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launch in 2021 H1

Audi electric SUVs finally coming to India: E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launch in 2021 H1

Fabulous offer: Jawa motorcycle accessories at half the price this March

Fabulous offer: Jawa motorcycle accessories at half the price this March

Technological trends transforming automotive manufacturing: What to expect in 2021

Technological trends transforming automotive manufacturing: What to expect in 2021

Addressing global supply chain issues: How India can be an EV manufacturing powerhouse

Addressing global supply chain issues: How India can be an EV manufacturing powerhouse

Honda CB350RS deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features and more

Honda CB350RS deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features and more