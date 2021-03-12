Tesla in talks with Tata Power to set up charging infrastructure in India

It is being reported that Tata Power and Tesla are in talks ahead of the US electric vehicle brand’s product launch. Tata Power is expected to assist in creating Tesla’s supercharger network in India.

India’s power generation and transmission company, Tata Power and Tesla Inc are reportedly in early talks to set up EV charging infrastructure in India. Reuters reports that Tata Power and Tesla are in the initial stages of discussion, but no agreements have been signed yet between the two entities. Tesla is expected to introduce its electric vehicles in the Indian market as the automaker has now registered a new company based in Bangalore. Tesla is additionally reported to be exploring manufacturing in India. There has been no official comment on the matter from Tata Power or Tesla about the electric vehicle chargers.

It is reported that Tata Power and Tesla are specifically in talks with each other to set up its renowned Supercharger network in Maharashtra. However, details about the matter are sparse at the moment. It has been reported that Tesla will be launching the Model 3 or Model Y in the Indian market. The Model 3 is the brand’s entry-level 5-door notchback while the Model Y is a crossover version of the same.

However, before the models will arrive, Tesla will require the electric vehicle charging infrastructure to be in place. This is where Tata Power is expected to come in and help with setting up Tesla’s Supercharger network in India. While manufacturing its vehicles may be some time away. The Tesla Model 3 is expected to be introduced in India initially through the CBU imported route. Prices for the model 3 are expected to be around Rs 65-75 lakh range.

Currently, Tesla has a handful of competitors in India who offer direct rivals to the Model 3. Mercedes-Benz currently is the only luxury play in India with the EQC SUV. Jaguar is preparing to launch the I-Pace and Volvo will introduce the XC40 Recharge. Audi has also confirmed that the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback electric SUVs will also be launched in the first half of 2021.

