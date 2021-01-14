Terabite Ekarts launches electric food carts for street vendors with up to 80 km range

Founded in 2020, Terabit Ekarts states that it aims to revolutionise the concept of unorganised street vending through electric and connected mobility.

By:Updated: Jan 14, 2021 2:23 PM

Terabite Ekarts, a Bengaluru-based food application-driven electric vehicle company, has launched its first product in the market. Called Tera Dosa, it is the first all-electric food cart in India meant for street vendors. Founded in 2020, the company states that it aims to revolutionise the concept of unorganised street vending through electric and connected mobility, also maximising EV adoption. The e-carts boast specifications like IoT-enabled and integrated POS systems and a modular design.

The new TeraDosa e-cart is priced at Rs 3 lakh plus GST plus logistics. Customers can pre-order by paying 25 percent of the price. The pricing varies from Rs 1.5 lakh for a standard variant to Rs 4 lakh for customised variants.

The electric cart will have a payload capacity of 400 kg plus the driver and a top speed restricted to 22-25 km/h. Terabite claims it will deliver a range of about 70-80 km on one full charge (ARAI approved). The cart will come with advanced telematics, smartphone connectivity, and a six-month warranty.

“We are thrilled to launch the e-carts in the market to disrupt street food commerce by offering smart food carts and help street vendors to practice organized and hygienic way of street vending. We look forward to creating a benchmark in the industry with at least 50+ different food-specific customisations,” Bunisha Khajamohideen, co-founder, Terabite Ekarts, said.

Also read: Bengaluru startup launches EV charger for small businesses at Rs 10,000: Compatible with 2,3 & 4-wheelers

In related news, a Bengaluru-based startup called Kirana Charzer launched an electric vehicle charger in October last year that can be installed at small shops and businesses with an objective to speed up the expanse of EV charging infrastructure in the country.

The charger has been priced at an affordable Rs 10,000 and offers a chance for the business owner to earn from providing charging services to EVs in their vicinity. Kirana Charzer can be hosted by any individual on the Charzer app to provide public EV charging and earn money through their charging station.

