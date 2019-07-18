Techo Electra electric scooters launched in India: Price, range and features

Another electric vehicle manufacturer has launched its wares in India. Techo Electra, a Pune-based start-up, has launched three of its electric scooters in the country. The scooters are called Neo, Raptor and Emerge. The price range of these scooters though is a bit varied. The Neo for example retails for Rs 43,967, the Raptor for Rs 60,771 while the Emerge is for Rs 72,247, ex-Pune. You can find Techo Electra dealers in Maharashtra while the company aims to set up dealerships in other parts of the country soon. Let's take each of e-scooters and study their profiles.

Techo Electra Neo

This is the base product from the company. It has got LED headlights, digital speedometer, central locking system, mobile USB port, alloy wheels and a boot space of 12 litres. We believe it is inspired from the Honda Dio scooter and also has similar paint schemes - white, yellow, black and red. The LED headlight is mounted on the apron while the blinkers are on the handlebar. The tyres are 10-inch units and have a low rolling resistance nature.

Techo uses a 250-watt BLDC motor, has a 60-65km range while the charging time is 5-7 hours. There is no fast charging option available at the moment for the Neo. The Neo's suspension comprises of telescopic forks in the front while dual shockers take care of absorption at the rear. Drum brakes with CBS are being provided on both ends.

Techo Electra Raptor

This is the mid-level product and gets the same features as the Neo. The colour scheme as well as the design of the vehicle is different. This one seems more inspired from the Okinawa range. Dual tone colour schemes like blue-black, black-orange, white-orange, silver-green and red are available. The suspension components are the same as the Neo, however the Raptor boasts a front disc and rear drum brakes. The boot space too is at a decent 19.5-litres.

In the Raptor, the same 250kW motor is used but then the company has managed to increase the range to 85km/charge. The charging time remains the same as the Neo. Moreover, this scooter also gets a toggle switch for the forward-reverse and neutral functions.

Techo Electra Emerge

The Techo Electra Emerge is the elite of the lot. It has a LCD digital speedometer while the rest of the features are nearly the same. It even has the toggle switch for forward-reverse as well as neutral. There are wider 10-inch tyres on offer while the ground clearance of 150mm is the same as the other scooters here. The boot space though is same as the Neo's. The same motor power the Emerge but it has got a 48V Li-ion battery which promises a range of 80km and can be charged in 4-5hrs. A front disc brake as well as rear drum brake bring the vehicle to a halt.

We will be giving you more details about the company and its operations in India soon. Bookmark this page!