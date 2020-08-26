Tata Tigor EVs handed over to AYUSH Ministry as govt pushes for electric mobility

Tata Tigor EV is currently in sale in India at a starting price of Rs 9.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The said price includes the incentives provided by the Government as well. The electric car is available in a total of three variants.

By:Published: August 26, 2020 3:26 PM

Tata Motors has partnered with the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) to deploy Tigor EVs in Delhi and the latest announcement comes as a part of the company’s tender with EESL. The first batch of Tigor EVs electric cars was handed over to P.N. Ranjit Kumar, Joint Secretary (Admin), Ministry of AYUSH by Raj Kumar Luthra, General Manager at EESL. Tata Motors is working closely with other Tata Group companies like Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance and Croma to create an e-mobility ecosystem called “Tata uniEVerse”. Tata Motors introduced electric vehicles in both fleet (Tigor EV, with a range of 140 km & 213 km) and personal segment (Nexon EV, with a range of 312 km), all thanks to which it currently has a market share of 62% in EVs in Q1 FY21.

Now coming to what all the Tata Tigor EV offers. The electric car gets a 72V 3-phase induction motor. The power output is rated at 40 hp while the peak torque is 105 Nm. The battery takes 11.5 hours to get charged from 0 to 100 percent under normal charging. On the other hand, when you charge the battery through a 15 kW fast charger, the time gets reduced to just 2 hours for 0 to 80 percent charging. The Tata Tigor EV can reach a top speed of 80 kmph and can cover a maximum of 213 km on a single full charge.

Talking of pricing, the Tata Tigor EV is currently in sale in India for a starting of Rs 9.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The said price includes the incentives provided by the Government as well. The electric car is available in a total of three variants namely XE+, XM+ and XT+. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

