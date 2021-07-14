Tata Tigor EV relaunch soon as Xpres-T with 213 km range: New brand for fleet customers

Tata's upcoming XPRES-T electric sedan will come with two range options - 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).

Tata Motors has announced the launch of its new brand ‘XPRES’ exclusively for fleet customers. Under the said brand, the company will be introducing offerings that will cater to fleet-specific needs of safety, passenger comfort, and low cost of ownership. The company said that all vehicles for the fleet segment will sport an XPRES badge that will differentiate them from the brand’s passenger vehicles. The first vehicle under the XPRES brand will be launched shortly in the form of an all-electric sedan called ‘XPRES-T’ EV. The said model will be basically a rebadged version of the Tigor EV and the same will be targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers.

Tata’s upcoming XPRES-T electric sedan will be soon available at select dealerships in the country for bookings, the company noted. The EV will come with two range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). The XPRES-T EV will have a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80 percent in 90 mins and 110 mins respectively using fast charging. The car can also be charged normally from any 15 A plug point that is easily available. Tata’s upcoming XPRES-T will have a single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across the variants. The vehicle will also get black-themed interiors with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across both, interior and exterior.

Speaking on the launch of the new XPRES brand, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said that Tata Motors remains deeply committed to supporting the Government’s emphasis on green mobility. He adds that currently, the company has over 1,700 electric sedans successfully operating in the fleet segment and the launch of Tata’s forthcoming ‘XPRES-T’ EV Sedan, will create a new benchmark for urban shared mobility and will include a comprehensive captive charging solution provided by the brand’s partner – Tata Power. Chandra says that this will enable higher utilization and increased income for the company’s fleet customers.

