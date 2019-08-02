Tata Tigor EV now Rs 80,000 cheaper after GST cut: How much it costs now

Tata Motors has recently announced a price cut for the all-electric Tigor after the GST council announced a GST revision for EVs a few days back. Prices of the Tata Tigor EV have seen Rs 80,000 price cut. Available in three variants namely XE, XM and XT, prices of the Tata Tigor EV now start at Rs 11.58 lakh, reaching out to Rs 11.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Tata Tigor EV gets a 16.2 kWh battery pack that powers 72V, 3 phase induction motor that is good for producing 41hp of power along with 105Nm of torque. The company claims a range of 142 km per single full charge and the battery can be charged up to 80 percent in 6 hours through a standard AC wall socket. A DC 15 kW fast charger is capable of doing the same in 90 minutes.

On July 27th, the GST council announced a GST revision from 12 percent to 5 percent and the decision compelled multiple auto manufacturers to drop the price of their EVs. On the other hand, the GST on EV chargers needed to charge these EVs has also been reduced from 18 percent to 5 percent. All thanks to this, multiple auto manufacturers have announced price cuts in order to pass the benefits to the customers. Ather Energy has recently slashed the price of its electric scooters namely 450 and 340 with the GST revision. The two scooters have received a price cut of up to Rs 9,000.

Moreover, Mahindra has also announced a price cut for its e-Verito electric sedan. The Mahindra e-Verito is now available with a price cut of Rs 80,000 across all the variants. Hyundai Kona that was launched in India a few weeks back is also expected to get a price cut after the GST revision. While Hyundai has not announced anything official, we are expecting a price cut of close to Rs 1.5 lakh on its all-electric SUV.

For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.