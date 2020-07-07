Tata Tigor EV facelift spied testing: Expected range, price, features

The Tata Tigor EV facelift will likely have the same dimensions as before, and even the looks will be similar to that of its petrol cousin. However, the battery pack may be upgraded, thereby giving a better range.

Image: Teambhp

Tata Motors is readying the launch of the Tigor EV facelift. The Tata Tigor which received a facelift earlier this year has been doing well for the company. This same facelift, as revealed by a spy picture from Teambhp, will be passed on to the Tigor EV. The Tata Tigor EV is one of the two electric cars the company has on sale as of now. The other one is the Tata Nexon EV. We’ve written to Tata Motors as for further details and this story will be updated as and when the information is passed on by the company. As of now, what we know is that the Tigor will carry the same powertrain as before. After all, it got a higher range powertrain late last year. Moreover, the company made the car available even in the passenger vehicle segment. Earlier it was restricted to the fleet market and government agencies.

 

Image: Teambhp

As is visible from the spy images, there is a new grille as well as projector headlights. The bumpers too are new and get a provision for fog lights. A blue stripe, roof spoiler and the EV notation are available as well. Inside, a new steering wheel will be added and the instrument cluster will be an updated unit as well. The upholstery is expected to be new too here.

Image: Teambhp

The powertrain will be a 21.5kWh battery unit that makes around 40hp power and 105Nm. It’s current range is 213km. However, with the facelift, Tata Motors might just bump the range as well. It could be in excess of 250km. The top speed will be limited to 80kmph. Currently, this is the only compliant electric sedan available in the market for customers as the Mahindra e-Verito caters to the fleet unit. In the near future, the Altroz EV will join the ranks.

Image source: Teambhp

