Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Tigor EV: Hatchback vs sedan

Tata Motors recently launched its most affordable electric hatchback which is also one of the most budget-friendly electric cars currently offered in India. Launched at a price of Rs. 8.49 lakh, the Tiago EV undercuts its sister electric sedan, the Tigor EV by Rs. 4 lakhs. But what key differences set the two apart and which one should you consider buying? Read on!

Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Tigor EV: Price Comparison

Tata Tiago EV is offered in multiple variants further categorised as per the choice of battery and charging options. The electric hatchback is priced from Rs 8.49 lakhs for the entry-level XE model to Rs 11.79 lakhs for the top-of-the-line XZ+ Tech Plus model. For Tata Tigor EV, the price starts at Rs. 12.49 lakh and goes up to Rs. 13.64 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago EV (Model name) Tata Tiago EV Price Tata Tigor EV (Model Name) Tata Tigor EV Price XE Rs. 8.49 lakh XE Rs. 12.49 lakh XT (19.2 kWh, 3.3 kW AC) Rs. 9.09 lakh XM Rs. 12.99 lakh XT (24 kWh, 3.3kW AC) Rs. 9.99 lakh XZ+ Rs. 13.49 lakh XZ+ (24 kWh, 3.3kW AC) Rs. 10.79 lakh XZ+ DT Rs. 13.64 lakh XZ+ Tech LUX Rs. 11.29 lakh XZ+ Rs. 11.29 lakh XZ+ Tech LUX Rs. 11.79 lakh

Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Tigor EV: Range

The Tiago EV hatchback is offered with a choice of two battery packs, a smaller 19kWh battery pack and a bigger 24kWh battery pack that claim to return a range of 250 kms and 315 kms respectively on a single charge.

The range for Tata Tigor electric sedan is promised at 306kms using a 26 kWh battery pack.

Both electric cars claim to sprint to a speed of 60kmph from a standstill in 5.7 seconds and offer an 8-year and 1.6 lakh km warranty.

Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Tigor EV: Features

In terms of features, the Tigor EV gets a 7-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity and connected car technology. It also gets automatic headlights, a digital instrument panel, an 8-speaker music system and a rear camera.

On the other hand, the Tiago EV offers the same features but the car technology is a bit more advanced and it also gets multi-mode regenerative braking. The hatch sure looks like a value-for-money product on paper, for a more detailed analysis, click on the full Tata Tiago Review below.