Tata Tiago EV prices revised; starts at Rs. 8.69 lakh

Tiago EV prices have increased by Rs. 20,000 across all variants.

Tata Motors has revised the prices of its popular and India’s most affordable electric hatchback, the Tiago EV. Prices for the Tiago EV have increased by Rs. 20,000 across all variants, now starting at Rs. 8.69 lakh, all India, ex-showroom.

Battery Pack Charger Option Variant Introductory Price (all India, ex-showroom) New Price (all India, ex-showroom) 19.2 kWh 3.3 kW AC XE 8.49 Lakh 8.69 Lakh 19.2 kWh 3.3 kW AC XT 9.09 Lakh 9.29 Lakh 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XT 9.99 Lakh 10.19 Lakh 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XZ+ 10.79 Lakh 10.99 Lakh 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XZ+ Tech LUX 11.29 Lakh 11.49 Lakh 24 kWh 7.2 kW AC XZ+ 11.29 Lakh 11.49 Lakh 24 kWh 7.2 kW AC XZ+ Tech LUX 11.79 Lakh 11.99 Lakh

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility notes that the Tiago EV is the fastest booked EV in India with 10,000 units being booked on the first day and 20,000 bookings achieved within a month.

Tata Tiago EV: Variants

The Tiago EV is offered with a choice of two battery pack options —a 19.2 kWh medium-range version and 24kWh long-range iteration. According to Tata Motors, the former battery variant claims a range of 250 km while the 24kWh battery-powered variants claim to return a driving range of 315km. At the charging front, the Tiago EV offers multiple options like a 15A plug socket, 7.2 kWh AC home wall box and DC fast charger.

In India, Tata Tiago EV rivals the Citroen eC3, prices for which are expected to be revealed at the upcoming Formula E in Hyderabad.