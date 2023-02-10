scorecardresearch

Tata Tiago EV prices revised; starts at Rs. 8.69 lakh

Tiago EV prices have increased by Rs. 20,000 across all variants.

Written by Arushi Rawat
Updated:
Tata Motors has revised the prices of its popular and India’s most affordable electric hatchback, the Tiago EV. Prices for the Tiago EV have increased by Rs. 20,000 across all variants, now starting at Rs. 8.69 lakh, all India, ex-showroom.

Battery PackCharger OptionVariantIntroductory Price (all India, ex-showroom)New Price (all India, ex-showroom)
19.2 kWh3.3 kW ACXE8.49 Lakh8.69 Lakh
19.2 kWh3.3 kW ACXT9.09 Lakh9.29 Lakh
  24 kWh 3.3 kW ACXT9.99 Lakh10.19 Lakh
 24 kWh3.3 kW ACXZ+10.79 Lakh10.99 Lakh
 24 kWh3.3 kW ACXZ+ Tech LUX11.29 Lakh11.49 Lakh
 24 kWh7.2 kW ACXZ+11.29 Lakh11.49 Lakh
 24 kWh7.2 kW ACXZ+ Tech LUX11.79 Lakh11.99 Lakh

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility notes that the Tiago EV is the fastest booked EV in India with 10,000 units being booked on the first day and 20,000 bookings achieved within a month.

Tata Tiago EV: Variants

The Tiago EV is offered with a choice of two battery pack options —a 19.2 kWh medium-range version and 24kWh long-range iteration. According to Tata Motors, the former battery variant claims a range of 250 km while the 24kWh battery-powered variants claim to return a driving range of 315km. At the charging front, the Tiago EV offers multiple options like a 15A plug socket, 7.2 kWh AC home wall box and DC fast charger.

In India, Tata Tiago EV rivals the Citroen eC3, prices for which are expected to be revealed at the upcoming Formula E in Hyderabad. 

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 12:01 IST