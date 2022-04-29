Tata Power signs MoU to install 5,000 EV chargers in Maharashtra

Tata Power has joined hands with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Maharashtra. The company will install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across the state.

Tata Power, one of India’s leading electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure providers, has collaborated with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Maharashtra. The company will be installing up to 5,000 electric vehicle charging stations across NAREDCO’s member developers’ properties in the state.

The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed at The Real Estate Forum, 2022, in Mumbai in the presence of Shri Aaditya Thackeray, Hon’ble. Minister of Tourism & Environment, Govt. of Maharashtra. This move is aimed at giving a boost to electric vehicle adoption in the state. Tata Power is said to provide a comprehensive EV charging solution across member developers’ properties of NAREDCO.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

This will include installation, maintenance, and up-gradation of the electric vehicle chargers as and when required. The EV owners across NAREDCO’s member developers’ properties will have access to 24×7 vehicle charging, monitoring, and e-payments facilities through Tata Power’s EZ Charge mobile app. The company believes that this collaboration is a huge step toward reducing carbon emissions and accelerating e-mobility adoption in Maharashtra.

Commenting on the occasion, Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, “We are grateful to the Government of Maharashtra for enabling Tata Power’s and NAREDCO collaboration to accelerate the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the state. The move will put an efficient electric vehicle ecosystem closer to the end-user, allowing us to contribute to the national aim of a rapid transition to green mobility.”

Also Read: Tata Avinya electric SUV concept revealed: Claims 500 km+ driving range

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.