Tata Power to provide charging infrastructure for Jaguar Land Rover electric vehicles

Jaguar Land Rover India is gearing up to launch electric as well as battery-powered vehicles here and this tie-up will dispel myths on charging infrastructure.

By:Published: March 5, 2020 3:12:13 PM

Jaguar Land Rover is readying to launch its i-Pace electric vehicle in the Indian market. The Jaguar i-Pace, as the name suggests, will need an electrical socket to power it. As is the case, infrastructure woes have always hit electric vehicles. JLR wants to ensure that it has created the required ecosystem before launching the i-Pace. For the same, it has turned to the parent company, Tata Motors. Tata Power, a sister concern of the group has tied-up with JLR to provide the latter with electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Both JLR dealerships, as well as customers, will gain from this as Tata will also provide after-sales support. Tata Power, a release says, will provide charging solutions for Jaguar Land Rover in India. This will be spread across JLR’s retail network of 27 outlets in 24 cities and at the customer’s residence and/or office. The charges for the same haven’t been disclosed yet and perhaps the launch event of the i-Pace will throw some light.

A range of AC as well as DC chargers having power outputs between 7kW to 50kW, will be provided, depending on the customer’s requirements. India’s largest integrated power company has already started work on the same. It won’t be surprising to note a charging station at JLR’s dealerships soon.

Ramesh Subramanyam, CFO & president – New Business, Tata Power Company Limited said:

“Tata Power is delighted to work with Jaguar Land Rover India as an end-to-end EV charging partner. As India’s leading integrated player in the EV charging space, we will provide Jaguar Land Rover India’s EV customers with easy, ubiquitous and seamless charging experience at their Homes, Offices and Public places. This partnership is also an endorsement of their faith in us and our ability to deal with the electrified range of vehicles that Jaguar Land Rover will bring into India.”

