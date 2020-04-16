Tata Nexon EV now India’s highest selling electric car: Outsells Hyundai Kona, MG ZS

The Tata Nexon EV is the most affordable of the lot on sale now and is also made locally at the company's Pune plant.

Electric is the future. We all know it. India has started taking baby steps towards the same. Case in point are the mainstream electric vehicles that have been launched recently. These include the Hyundai Kona EV, MG ZS EV, the Tata Nexon EV as well as the e-KUV. The last car is yet to be seen on the roads though it is the most affordable amongst these vehicles.

The next most affordable electric car in India happens to be the Tata Nexon EV. Tata launched the Nexon EV earlier this year and the response so far has been good. In a somber March, Tata managed to sell 198 Nexon EVs. In comparison, MG Motors managed to sell 116 units of the much more expensive and bigger ZS EV. That’s a difference of 82 units. The Hyundai Kona EV, the car with the highest range right now in India, numbers are awaited from the company. However, the Kona is sold in limited numbers here, and just like the MG isn’t exactly made in India. It is likely that the Kona might have sold fewer units or at par with the ZS.

In no way can this be taken as a measure of success of each vehicle, irrespective of the segments. The pandemic has gripped the world and buyer sentiments are at an all-time low. Manufacturers are reporting a sales decline by up to 70 per cent in some cases and we are referring to the mainstream ones here. The factories are shut whereas showrooms too are functioning digitally. In short, dealers are taking online bookings with a promised delivery after the lockdown lifts.

The Tata Nexon EV was launched with three variants with prices starting from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Tata sells the SUV right now in only a few cities in India. The claimed range is 321km whereas the charging time is reported as 80 per cent in one hour with a fast charger. Deliveries of the SUV started sometime in March.

We have checked with Mahindra on the availability of the e-KUV. However, at the time of writing this story, there has been no response from the company. Electric vehicles definitely, it can be said, are finding a footing here. However, the infra upgrade, as well as the grants for making electric vehicles, need to increase. This is a sentiment that is echoed by almost all the manufacturers currently.

