Tata Nexon EV crosses 2,000 sales milestone: 1,000 electric Nexon SUVs sold in last three months

Tata Motors also introduced a holistic e-mobility ecosystem “Tata uniEVerse” to leverage the strengths and experience of other Tata Group companies to create a viable EV environment.

By:December 3, 2020 2:46 PM
tata nexon ev

Tata Motors has announced that its electric subcompact SUV Tata Nexon EV has surpassed the sales milestone of 2000 units. In over 10 months since launch, the sales of the Nexon EV reached 2200 units as of November 2020. After rolling out its 1000th Nexon EV in August this year, the car clocked in another 1000 sales units in a record time of three months (from September-Novomber 2020). Currently, Tata Motors is leading the EV segment with a 74% market share.

This growing demand is on the back of increased awareness, growing charging infrastructure, encouraging government incentives, breaking myths that surround EVs, and most importantly the undisputed benefits that it offers i.e. lower operating cost. Further, with the continued support from the government in terms of incentives such as benefits on registration and road tax, we hope that EVs will soon become the most desirable and a mainstream choice for the customers in India, Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said.

Also read: Tata Nexon EV First Drive Review: Can it be your next daily drive?

Tata Motors also introduced a -mobility ecosystem “Tata uniEVerse” to create a viable EV environment. Powered by Tata uniEVerse, consumers will have access to a suite of e-mobility offerings including charging solutions, innovative retail experiences, and easy financing options.

Tata Nexon EV was launched in India in January this year at prices starting at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It claims a driving range of up to 312 km on a single full charge. The electric crossover gets a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack along with an electric motor that is good for producing 129 hp and 245 Nm of torque.

