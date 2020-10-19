Tata Nexon EV price hiked: India’s first sub-4m compact SUV costlier by this much

The Tata Nexon EV prices have gone up slightly but it still remains the most affordable SUV with an electric powertrain in the Indian market.

Tata Motors which launched the Nexon EV amid much fanfare earlier this year has now increased prices of the SUV. The Tata Nexon EV, at launch, was priced at Rs 13.99 lakh for the XM, Rs 14.99 lakh for the XZ+ and Rs 15.99 lakh for the XZ+ Lux, ex-showroom. Now while the base model price has been kept the same, the XZ+ variant is for Rs 15.25 lakh while the XZ+ Lux is for Rs 16.25 lakh. While there is no plausible reason given for the price hike, we believe it could be due to the increase in input costs. The price hike is effective from October 2020. Tata Motors sells the car with a subscription model as well. Speaking of which, Tata Motors has been consistently selling more than 100 units of the Nexon EV each month. It pays that the Nexon is the least priced electric SUV in India right now.

The Tata Nexon EV builds on the veritable ICE SUV. While it hasn’t been crash-tested yet, with the same underpinnings, the electric SUV should get the same five stars in GNCAP tests. The Tata Nexon EV uses a 30.2kWh Lio-ion battery and electric motor combination that makes 129hp of power and 245Nm. The certified driving range is 312km and the EV has different drive modes on offer too. Tata Motors claims that the EV has a 60-minute fast charging available as well.

There are more than 35 connected features with the Nexon electric and it isn’t short of features too. There is a sunroof, automatic projector headlights, electrically adjustable ORVMs, automatic climate control and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There is also keyless entry and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Both the Tata Tigor EV as well as the Nexon electric vehicle are one of the most affordable in India right now. It is only the yet-to-be-seen Mahindra KUV electric that is priced lower. However this price was announced at the Auto Expo and will likely be increased whenever the SUV goes on sale.

