Tata Nexon EV now available with limited period subscription offer: Benefits explained

The subscription offer is on till November 20 and is for those who prefer usership’ over ownership amidst the rapidly growing phenomenon of shared economy, says Pankaj Jhunja, Head- Mobility Services, Tata Motors.

There are very few outright benefits from a company while one buys an electric vehicle. Given the fact that there are more electric vehicles manufacturers coming in day by day, incentives could be the way forward. Tata Motors has now come out with a limited period subscription offer on the Tata Nexon EV. An all-inclusive fixed rental is being fixed on the Nexon EV of Rs 34,900 each month. Customers have time till November 30, 2020 to subscribe to this plan. However, this offer is limited to only the first 100 customers. In the Rs 34,900 rental per month, the roadtax as well as insurance too is included. Either customers can opt for 12 months, 24 or 36 months tenure. This service is offered in five cities in India – Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune. Once the subscription terms ends, customers can choose to either return the vehicle to Tata Motors or extend it.

Prospective customers can visit the Tata Motors’ website to know more about this scheme and subscribe. The company says that this scheme is perfect for those corporates who prefer to lease their vehicle, expatriates as well as those with inter-city job transfers. Pankaj Jhunja, the head-mobility services, Tata Motors said that the company is continuously striving to give customers exciting propositions with respect to the Nexon EV. Making EVs accessible is the sole aim. Those who prefer “usership” over “ownership” will definitely love the new Tata Nexon EV subscription program.

The Tata Nexon EV was launched earlier this year. It boasts a 129hp, 30.2kWh powertrain. There are different drive modes on offer as well. The range offered by the Nexon EV is 312km. Tata has priced it starting from Rs 13.99 lakh all the way to Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The top model gets a sunroof as well as touchscreen infotainment system. Currently, it is the only sub-4m electric SUV available in the market.

