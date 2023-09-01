Tata Nexon EV facelift – What to expect?

The new Tata Nexon EV facelift launch is scheduled for later this month and here’s what to expect from the updated all-electric Tata Nexon.

Tata Motors is expected to launch the Nexon EV facelift in India later this month and the new vehicle is expected to get a host of changes. The Nexon is Tata’s best-selling product and the Nexon EV is the best-selling electric car in India.

The production version of the Nexon EV has been spied several times, revealing its design and other aspects. Along with the design, Tata has also made other changes and here’s what to expect from the Tata Nexon EV facelift.

Tata Nexon EV facelift: Expected changes

The first notable change is the design, as the Nexon EV facelift gets a sleeker design compared to the current-gen model. The Nexon gets sleek DRLs while the headlights are placed below them, neatly tucked away. The design language is carried on towards the rear as well.

Another change will be the nomenclature of the Nexon EV, as the company will drop the Prime and Max names and will instead use Medium Range (MR) and Long Range (LR), corresponding to their range.

Also, depending on the variants, the Nexon EV will get similar features as its corresponding ICE version, which will include a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, parking sensors, touch-operated climate controls, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, and more.

Tata Nexon EV facelift: What remains unchanged

The new Tata Nexon EV will remain mechanically unchanged. The Nexon EV MR will be powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack and offer an ARAI-certified range of 312km, while the Nexon EV LR will be powered by a larger 40.5kWh battery pack offering a range of 453km.

The Nexon EV LR will have the capability to charge via a 3.3kW or a 7.2kW AC charger. The power outputs will also remain the same as the MR will make 127bhp and 245Nm of torque, and the Nexon EV LR will make 141bhp and 250Nm of torque.