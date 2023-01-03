Tata Motors sells 3,868 EVs in December 2022: Nexon, Tigor EV drive growth

Tata Motors EV Sales December 2022: Tata Motors managed to sell 3,868 electric vehicles in India last month. The company’s growth can be attributed to the success of Nexon EV and the Tigor EV.

Tata Motors has revealed its sales figures for the month of December 2022. This Mumbai-based home-grown automaker managed to sell 40,043 passenger vehicles in India last month while 364 units were exported to other countries. These sales figures include 3,868 units of electric vehicles as well.

Tata Motors EV Sales December 2022:

Tata Motors’ EV sales for December 2022 stands at 3,868 units, recording a YoY growth of 64.2 percent. This includes domestic sales as well as marginal exports numbers as well. In the same period last year, Tata managed to sell 2,355 EVs. Moreover, in Q3 FY23, Tata Motors sold 12,596 EVs as against 5,826 units in Q3 FY22, registering a massive 116.2 percent growth.

Tata Motors EV Portfolio:

Tata Motors’ electric vehicle portfolio currently includes the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime and the long-range Nexon EV Max. The Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery while the Nexon EV Max gets a larger 40.5 kWh unit. They are claimed to offer a range of 312 km and 437 km per charge respectively.

Tata Tigor EV gets a 26 kWh battery pack and an ARAI-certified driving range of 315 km per charge. The newly launched Tiago EV, on the other hand, features two battery packs with the larger one being a 24 kWh unit that claims a range of 310 km per charge. Its deliveries will commence in India this month.

