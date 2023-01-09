Tata Motors begins deliveries of the Ace EV; Claims 154 km range

The Tata Ace EV gets an advanced battery cooling system, all-weather battery and regenerative braking system to boost the driving range.

Tata Motors has commenced the deliveries of its all-new Ace EV four-wheel small commercial vehicle. The first fleet of the Ace EV mini truck is delivered to leading e-commerce, FMCG and courier companies, and their logistics service providers such as Amazon, Delhivery, DHL (Express & Supply Chain), FedEx, Flipkart, Johnson &Johnson Consumer Health, MoEVing, Safexpress and Trent Limited.

With the Ace EV, Tata aims to offer sustainable mobility solutions for intra-city cargo transport. The electric mini truck claims to be India’s most advanced, zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle. Unveiled in May 2022 the Ace EV is said to have completed stringent real-world market trials, supported by a diligently curated ecosystem.

The Ace EV offers a 5-year comprehensive maintenance package.

The Tata Motors’ Ace EV’s supporting ecosystem includes development and deployment of charging infrastructure, setting up of dedicated electric vehicle support centres for maximum fleet uptime.

The Ace EV is the first product featuring Tata Motors’ Evogen powertrain that claims a certified range of 154 kilometres. It gets an advanced battery cooling system, all-weather battery and regenerative braking system to boost the driving range. The vehicle allows regular and fast charging capabilities for high uptime. It is powered by a 36hp motor producing 130Nm of peak torque, to ensure highest cargo volume of 208 ft³ and grade-ability of 22% allowing easy ascend in fully loaded conditions.

Flagging the first fleet of Ace EVs, Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “The introduction of the Ace EVs on Indian roads marks a big step forward in the journey towards zero-emission cargo mobility. The holistic solution co-created with our partners effectively caters to a variety of intra-city distribution needs and delivers a superior value proposition to all stakeholders. Their encouraging response to Ace EV inspires us to accelerate our endeavour of sustainable mobility and support the nation’s net-zero aspirations.”