Tata AutoComp signs MoU with Tellus Power Green to install electric vehicle charging stations

The MoU aims to supply AC and DC fast chargers for the entire range of electric vehicles – two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles and passenger cars in India.

By:Published: June 11, 2020 5:53 PM
Image used for representation

Tata AutoComp, a company that is promoted by the Tata Group, has tied up with Tellus Power Green. The Memorandum of Understanding or MoU says that Tellus Power Green will supply DC fast chargers as well as AC ones for electric vehicles in India. This includes the entire gamut of cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles and three-wheelers. Tellus Power Green is based out of USA. The company hopes to make a significant contribution to the ongoing FAME II scheme. Randhir Reddy, the global CEO of Tellus says that through this initiative, electric mobility will be promoted in India. At the same time, Arvind Goel, the MD of Tata AutoComp says that his company has been at the forefront of providing electric vehicle solutions in India.

Currently, Tata AutoComp provides the Indian electric vehicle community with electric powertrains, battery packs and more. These include controllers, integrated drivetrain (Integrated Motor, Inverter and Reducer), BMS, motors, battery thermal management system, battery cooling plates, battery pack, inverter cooling modules, e- compressors and, radiators. Tata AutoComp and Tellus will now start rolling out chargers ranging from 3kW to 11kW for home and residential complexes. Office premises or even malls and parking lots will be fitted with DC fast chargers from 20kW to 300kW. These initiatives will help push the adoption of electric mobility in India.

These companies are not the only ones doing this. There are also ones like Enercent that are planning to move out of their current bastion – Bengaluru. Enercent plans to open up its infrastructure in other parts of the country in a few months from now. Fast chargers are on the radar for this company as well as for others that are planning to expand in the Indian electric charger market. After all, who wants a charger that will juice up the vehicle in anything more than eight hours.

 

