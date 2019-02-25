Tata Altroz, 45X hatchback: 5 things you didn’t know about this Hyundai i20 rival!

The 2019 Geneva Motor Show is less than two weeks away, while the rest of the show is likely to focus on the first real onslaught of Electric Vehicles, sustainable mobility and other such technology that is friendly to polar bears,

ice-caps and such. Back home in India, all eyes will be on the world stage to witness the unveiling of Tata’s motors maiden attempt the into the Premium hatchback space with the production version of the 45X. With its sights set on the exponentially growing premium hatchback space, the 45X is likely to be one of Tata’s most futuristic designs based on their latest IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy that was first showcased on the H5X or the Harrier as it is now known. Curiosity is piqued so here’s what you need to know about this all-new car likely to launch in India this year:

1. Tata Motors Altroz is likely to be the name of the 45X

In the run-up to the launch, Tata Motors tried teasing the name of the 45X, but a quick look at patent names booked

by the company, mixed with the two letters that the company released, was enough to realize that the company had settled on the Altroz name. A name interestingly that the company had waited till the 5th of Feb 2019

to register.

2. Tata Altroz will be the Most Powerful in its segment with turbo-charged engines

One of the things that will set the Tata Altroz apart in its segment will be its set of turbo-charged motors that it is likely to inherit from the Tata Nexon. More specifically, the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor and the 1.5-litre

turbocharged diesel, that makes 110 hp on the Nexon and 112 hp on the Tiago and Tigor JTP cars. This would not only mean that with north of 100 hp, but the Altroz will also be the most powerful hatchbacks in its segment wwith even more powerful than the performance-oriented turbo-charged Baleno RS and the Polo GTi.

3. Tata Altroz will feature Driving Modes - City, Econ, Sport

Since the launch of the Nexon, Tata Motors has been working hard to ensure that their cars are among the most

powerful cars in their respective segments. However, in India, the next big question is the fuel economy and to

ensure that all the precious fossil isn’t wasted spooling up the turbo inside start-stop city traffic, the Altroz is likely

to feature hot-swap driving modes that change the map and the overall output of the engine to ensure the best

efficiency.

4. Tata Altroz (45X) interiors

On the inside, the Altroz is likely to be a mid-point between the Nexon and the Harrier and is also likely to feature an

infotainment system like the Nexon that will touch enabled with Android Auto, Apple Car Play and mirror link.

The other addition will be a flat bottomed steering wheel, a first for the company. Expect the rest of the interiors to be premium and modern as well. It is also likely to be the most spacious among the competition since it will not need

to comply with the 4-metre rule.

5. Tata Altroz launch date

Tata Motors had announced that they will launch the 45X in India this year and with the debut of the production at the Geneva Motor Show in March. We estimate that they will set their sights on August this year for the launch of their Baleno, i2o rival!

Update:

6. Tata Altroz Price vs Competition

Tata Altroz, will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno (Rs 5.46 lakh - 8.77 lakh) and the Hyundai i20 (Rs 5.50 lakh- 9.31 lakh) and is likely to undercut the competition true to Tata's usual pricing strategy meaning that we could expect a price tag of 4.85 lakh for the base petrol going up 8.5 lakh for the top spec diesel. It is important to note that at this point these are largely speculative number, we could have to wait closer to launch for the full details!