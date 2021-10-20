Taiwan’s Foxconn plans to make electric cars in India: Unveils two models

The vehicles were made by Foxtron, a joint venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. The company will be developing three EVs - Model C, Model E and Model T, which is a bus.

By:October 20, 2021 2:32 PM

Taiwan tech giant Foxconn chairman today shared plans to manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe, India and Latin America, including “indirectly” cooperating with German automakers. Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, aims to become a major player in the global EV market and has clinched deals with US startup Fisker Inc and Thailand’s energy group PTT PCL.

Speaking to reporters at a business forum in Taipei after unveiling three EV prototypes on Monday, Chairman Liu Young-way said that due to disclosure restrictions he couldn’t provide any details of its plans for Europe, India and Latin America.

The vehicles – an SUV, a sedan and a bus – were made by Foxtron, a joint venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. The company will be developing three EVs – Model C, Model E and Model T.

The Model C will be a seven-seat electric SUV 4,640 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,860 mm. The Model C is powered by a 134 hp electric motor and will have a 58 kWh battery pack. The claims acceleration time from 0-100 km/h is 3.8 seconds and has a range of 595 km.

Asked if they would be cooperating with German car firms he said “indirectly”, saying the timeline would be Europe first, then India and Latin America, adding that Mexico was “very possible”. Liu has previously mentioned Mexico as a possible EV production site.

He said they would be using what Foxconn refers to as its BOL model, meaning Build, Operate, and Localise – investing with partners to build and operate local factories and then sell to local consumers.

In May, Foxconn and carmaker Stellantis announced a plan to create a joint venture to supply in-car and connected-car technologies across the auto industry.

Foxconn this month bought a factory from US startup Lordstown Motors Corp to make electric cars. In August it bought a chip plant in Taiwan in a move to supply future demand for auto chips.

Foxconn, best known for making iPhones for Apple Inc, has set a target to provide components or services for 10% of the world’s EVs by between 2025 and 2027, as it looks to diversify revenue streams away from being a contract electronics maker.

Liu, speaking earlier at the same forum, said Taiwan had a natural edge when it came to making EVs because of its existing strength in software and semiconductors.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

SUN Mobility raises $50 mn: To expand EV charging services in India & global markets

SUN Mobility raises $50 mn: To expand EV charging services in India & global markets

Here's what Tata Punch's accessory packs get you: Complete details

Here's what Tata Punch's accessory packs get you: Complete details

2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Price, specs compared

2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Price, specs compared

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to be most powerful Pulsar yet: Top 5 highlights explained

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to be most powerful Pulsar yet: Top 5 highlights explained

Land Rover Discovery gets new flagship Metropolitan Edition: What’s new

Land Rover Discovery gets new flagship Metropolitan Edition: What’s new

Toyota Innova Crysta limited edition launched: Gets 360-degree camera, HUD, TPMS & more

Toyota Innova Crysta limited edition launched: Gets 360-degree camera, HUD, TPMS & more

Honda introduces new innovative anti-virus cabin air-filter for all its cars: Details

Honda introduces new innovative anti-virus cabin air-filter for all its cars: Details

Volvo Cars launch IPO: Expecting to raise $2.9 billion

Volvo Cars launch IPO: Expecting to raise $2.9 billion

Commercial EVs to be a sought after choice for new buyers this festive season

Commercial EVs to be a sought after choice for new buyers this festive season

2021 VW Polo National Racing Championship goes green after a year of virtual racing

2021 VW Polo National Racing Championship goes green after a year of virtual racing

All-New Bajaj Pulsar 250F officially teased: Launch on 28th October

All-New Bajaj Pulsar 250F officially teased: Launch on 28th October

MG Astor gets 'Car-as-a-platform': In-car subscriptions for entertainment, digital payments & more

MG Astor gets 'Car-as-a-platform': In-car subscriptions for entertainment, digital payments & more

Bookings for 2021 Audi Q5 facelift now open: Launching soon!

Bookings for 2021 Audi Q5 facelift now open: Launching soon!

Volvo XC60 Facelift, S90 mild-hybrid launched in India: Priced at Rs 61.90 lakh

Volvo XC60 Facelift, S90 mild-hybrid launched in India: Priced at Rs 61.90 lakh

IIT researchers to develop first-ever location-based 'smart speed warning system'

IIT researchers to develop first-ever location-based 'smart speed warning system'

Tata Punch: Top five key highlights of Tata’s new sub-compact SUV

Tata Punch: Top five key highlights of Tata’s new sub-compact SUV

Honey, I shrunk the fuel cell saloon! Toyota Mirai scale model that runs on hydrogen

Honey, I shrunk the fuel cell saloon! Toyota Mirai scale model that runs on hydrogen

Bridging the information asymmetry gap can reduce vehicular pollution

Bridging the information asymmetry gap can reduce vehicular pollution

Batmobile is now a retro muscle car: Sneak peek from The Batman movie trailer

Batmobile is now a retro muscle car: Sneak peek from The Batman movie trailer

Tata Punch vs Ignis, Grand i10 Nios, Swift, Baleno, Tiago: Variants, prices, features

Tata Punch vs Ignis, Grand i10 Nios, Swift, Baleno, Tiago: Variants, prices, features