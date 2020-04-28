Suzuki’s new electric Chetak, Ather rival could be priced lower

Rumours about the affordable Suzuki electric scooter started surfacing last year and then with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there is a healthy possibility that the plans are currently running on a delay.

Suzuki electric scooter patent image (Image source: Bennetts.co.uk)

Suzuki is working on an all-electric scooter for the Indian market and very recently, patent images of the same have leaked on the web, courtesy Bennetts.co.uk. Some reports on the internet suggest that the electric scooter has been primarily aimed at price-sensitive markets like ours and hence, will be quite affordable and simple in terms of design. Looking at the patent images of the India-bound Suzuki electric scooter, one can see that the design will be quite basic without any fancy equipment and hence, one can expect it to be priced significantly lower than some of the best electric scooters currently on sale in India like the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and the TVS iQube.

Rumours about this electric scooter started surfacing last year and then with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there is a healthy possibility that the plans relating to it are currently on a delay. The patent images suggest that the scooter will come with a swappable battery and the same will be fitted under the seat. Below it lies an electric motor and the final drive will be a belt drive. Suspension system on this electric scooter will also be quite basic with conventional telescopic forks upfront along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear.

Now, here comes an interesting part. Suzuki’s upcoming electric scooter will likely be manufactured in India which will be one of its biggest markets. Currently, with the Covid-19 outbreak in India, most of the manufacturers have put their plants on a complete shutdown and hence, the production of this Suzuki electric scooter might also get delayed further. In terms of pricing, expect this electric scooter to be priced under Rs 1 lakh. As it is being developed by a mainstream manufacturer, you can expect to see a decent build quality and some useful features.

