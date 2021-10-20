SUN Mobility raises $50 mn: To expand EV charging services in India & global markets

The company aims to set up 500 SWAP Points in India by the end of 2022 and plans to roll out new products to enhance the swap experience.

SUN Mobility, a provider of energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the closure of a USD 50 Million funding round by Vitol, one of the world’s largest independent traders of energy and an investor in zero-emission and renewable energy assets globally. This strategic investment by Vitol will enable significant acceleration and expansion of SUN Mobility’s services across India and select global markets.

Vitol has been in the world energy market for over 55 years and has committed over USD 1 billion of capital to sustainable energy projects. With this new funding and strategic support, SUN Mobility plans to expand its footprint to all major cities both by increasing the number of Swap Points, partnering with various OEMs, collaborating with various fleet operators and distributors to introduce newer business models, and adding more vehicles to its Mobility as a Service (MaaS) offering.

Founded in 2017, SUN Mobility has created the world’s first global interoperable smart mobility solutions for electric vehicles, that separate the battery from the vehicle, bringing down the upfront cost of electric vehicles, making them financially viable.

The solution involves modular Smart Batteries that are smaller, lighter, and swappable coupled with Quick Interchange Stations. The solution is interconnected via Smart Network — a proprietary cloud-connected IoT platform. It also addresses the issue of long-charging time and range anxiety, as customers can get fully charged batteries swapped in a matter of minutes.

R. Andrew de Pass, Head of Renewables, Vitol Inc said, “With over 160 million two and three-wheeler vehicles in India, SUN Mobility’s model has significant potential. Electrifying the largest portion of India’s vehicle fleet through a flexible and cost-effective offering has the potential to reduce urban pollution.”

Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Chairman of SUN Mobility, said, “Our existing technology partnership with Bosch and our new strategic relationships with Vitol will allow us to focus on being a world-class energy solutions provider for electric vehicles. With its strong track record and experience in zero-emission and renewable energy businesses, we are certain that Vitol will add a huge value to our EV business.”

