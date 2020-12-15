SUN Mobility introduces pay-as-you-go battery service: Subscription-based battery swapping

A recent KPMG-CII report projects that the EV penetration in India will be led by two- and three-wheelers with a penetration of 65 to 70% by 2030 among two- and three-wheelers and 25 to 40 percent among buses.

SUN Mobility today announced the introduction of its new pay-as-you-go battery as a service system. It is run on a digital platform built on Microsoft Azure. A subscription-based service, it enables the customers to replace the batteries of their e-vehicles at the swapping stations – similar to refueling at a petrol station. They can also use an app, which connects with their EV’s battery and gives them real-time information on their battery’s performance and the nearest swap station.

The batteries as well as swap stations are connected to the cloud using Microsoft Azure and built-in solutions like Azure IoT Hub, Azure Data Factory, CosmosDB, Azure Databricks, among others, that transmit battery performance telemetrics back to SUN Mobility, thereby enhancing their services.

SUN Mobility has inked over 10 OEM partnerships, that will enable automobile makers to use its battery tech. These include the likes of Piaggio Commercial, the Italian automobile manufacturer’s Indian arm that makes autorickshaws, and Ashok Leyland, India’s second-largest manufacturer of large commercial vehicles like buses and trucks.

SUN Mobility currently has a network of 50 battery swapping stations spread across 14 cities, with plans to ramp it up to 150 stations in 20 cities by March 2021. It has already partnered with Indian Oil Company, India’s largest oil and gas company, to deploy battery swap modules at their gas stations.

It has also partnered with over a dozen companies that own fleets, including SmartE, India’s largest EV fleet operator for last-mile connectivity in urban areas. SmartE’s e-rickshaws have already run over a million miles powered by SUN Mobility’s battery tech in the last one year alone. What used to be “park and charge” hubs near train stations in New Delhi for traditional e-rickshaws that needed to be plugged have now deployed SUN Mobility’s battery swap stations.

