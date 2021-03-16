Pre-bookings for Strom R3 open: Two-seater electric car with 200 km range and IoT features

Strom-R3 is ARAI certified and has filed patents for its Vehicle Control Unit (VCU). It uses a 48V battery system resulting in an additional 5-10 years second life for their battery packs

Storm Motors, an electric vehicle startup company, has announced the opening of pre-bookings for its new flagship product Storm R3, an all-electric personal mobility vehicle. The company will be producing a limited number of these two-seat three-wheeled electric cars in 2021. Having recently opened pre-bookings for the R3, Strom states that it has already gathered $1 million + in orders in just the first four days. Expect a price tag of about Rs 5 lakh, which would make the R3 the most affordable electric car in India.

The pre-bookings are available for the Mumbai and Delhi-NCR region with an initial amount of Rs 10,000. The bookings will remain open for the next few weeks and early customers can benefit from upgrades worth Rs 50,000 that include customised colour options, a premium audio system, and three years of free maintenance.

Founded in 2016, Strom Motors states that its ‘Made in India, Made for India’ electric car has been designed with the purpose to serve people belonging to three segments – working professionals, fleet owners and families looking for mobility within cities in a 10-km radius.

Strom-R3 is ARAI certified and has filed patents for its Vehicle Control Unit (VCU). It uses a 48V battery system resulting in an additional 5-10 years second life for their battery packs, in applications like UPS storage and emergency backups.

The claimed driving range of the Strom R3 is 200 km. It also has a 4G-connected diagnostic engine onboard, which will help owners track locations and status of charge, as well as get a complete health report of critical components like brake pads, motors, and electronics. The deliveries for this vehicle will begin by the start of 2022.

“We at Storm Motors are feeling euphoric by the response received in the first four days of the opening. Our aim is to make electric vehicles affordable and accessible for all across pan India and looking at this great response we believe we will be able to achieve our goals and trigger wide-scale adoption, Pratik Gupta, co-founder of Strom Motors, said.

