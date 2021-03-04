First-ever streetlamp electric vehicle charger launched: Magenta to install 1000 units in 2021

Magenta aims at installing more 1,000 ChargeGrid Flare pan India by the end of 2021. Recently they announced the launch of the New Business Associate Program to set-Up Low-Cost EV Charging Stations in India.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Magenta today opened a new ChargeGrid Flare EV charger for operations at two locations – HPCL Bandra Kurla Complex outlet in Mumbai and Nitimarg T&E outlet in Delhi. ChargeGrid Flare is a street lamp integrated charger. This class of EV charging points is a first in India. The charger is built inclusive of power-saving efficient LED lamp, a street light pole and Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment made for Indian climatic conditions enabling online and remote monitoring of the chargers.

The charger also has an automated payment gateway through the ChargeGrid App, thereby eliminating the need of having a station marshal to monitor, maintain and operate the chargers at the location.

Also read: New solid-state lithium-metal EV battery promises 80% longer range than lithium-ion tech

Designed exclusively to offer an energy-efficient streetlight combined with an EV charging point, it is a one-of-a-kind product, which offers integrated EV charging facilities from within a durable, traditional-looking, streetlight.

Magenta aims at installing more 1,000 ChargeGrid Flare pan India by the end of 2021. Recently they announced the launch of the New Business Associate Program to set-Up Low-Cost EV Charging Stations in India.

The product was supposed to roll out in April 2020, along with multiple pilot projects to be commencing immediately post the launch. However, due to the Covid-19 impact, we decided to delay the installations and now we are happy that 2021 starts off on a high note with this first installation now at the HPCL centers. We aim at deploying 1000 ChargeGrid Flare across pan India in this year and are in touch with OEM’s and Fuel Stations for the same. We look forward to working rigorously in 2021 and make up for the year gone by, Maxson Lewis, MD of Magenta, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.