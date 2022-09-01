In lieu of the upcoming World EV day on 9 September 2022, let’s take a look at the top 5 electric two-wheelers in India that claim the highest range on a full charge.

Electric two-wheelers have been gaining traction in India since Ather Energy’s 340 and 450 got the ball rolling a couple years back. Since then, many EV startups have sprouted up presenting some good, some half-baked prepositions for us. Let’s take a look at 5 electric two-wheelers in India with the highest claimed range in India.

Simple Energy One

The Simple Energy One scooter has a real-world range of around 190 kms.

Bangalore-based Simple Energy’s recently launched electric scooter called ‘One’ claims a range of 236 kms in a single charge and a 0-40kmph sprint in just 2.7 seconds. We rode and tested this scooter in Bangalore recently and while the real-world mileage in Eco mode was between 180-190 kms, the speed was spot on. Although the scooter has its own limitations and drawbacks in terms of product quality and ‘finish’, it is currently, nevertheless, the fastest and the highest range offering electric two-wheeler in India.

Price: Rs. 1.1 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Claimed range: 236 kms

Real-world range: 180-190 kms

Charging time – 4.5 hours via the standard charger, 2.5 hours via fast charger

Oben Rorr

Oben Rorr gets three drive modes – Eco, City and Havoc.

Another front-runner from Bangalore is a new brand called Oben that claims a range of 200 kms with their first electric vehicle, a motorcycle called Rorr. The Oben Rorr packs in a massive non-removable 4.4kWh battery pack and gets three drive modes – Eco, City and Havoc. The electric motorcycle has a top speed of 70 kmph. It gets a neo-classic design with a round LED headlamp, an integrated LED DRL ring and a strong cover on top of the battery.

Price: Rs. 1.02 lakh, ex-showroom

Claimed range – 200 kms

Real-world range – 160kms

Charging time – 2 hours via 15A socket

Komaki Ranger

The Komaki Ranger gets speakers to produce an artificial engine sound.

The Komaki Ranger is powered by a 3.6kWh battery, which claims to offer a maximum range of 200 kms on a single charge. The Ranger is a cruiser-styled electric motorcycle that comes with a 4kW BLDC motor that gives it a claimed top speed of 80kmph. In terms of features, it gets LED lights, a faux exhaust system, cruise control, an anti-theft lock system, a mobile charging point, reverse assist and speakers to produce an artificial engine sound.

Price – Rs 1,74,500, ex-showroom, Delhi

Claimed range – 200 kms

Real-world range – NA

Charging time – 4-5 hours

Ola S1 Pro

Ola S1 Pro is currently priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Ola S1 Pro is powered by a 3.97kWh battery and claims 181 kms of ARAI-certified range. The electric scooter gets four riding modes – Eco, Normal, Sports, and Hyper mode. It gets a hyperdrive electric motor that has a peak power output of 11.3 bhp and 58 Nm of torque.

Ola claims that the S1 Pro has a top speed of 116 kmph. In terms of features, it gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen console with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, music, cruise control, etc. The brand has announced that it will roll out the Move OS 3.0 update by Diwali 2022.

Price – Rs. 1.49 lakh, on-road, Delhi

Claimed range – 181 kms

Real-world range – 104 kms

Charging time – 6 hours 30 minutes using Ola home charger.

Odysse Hawk Plus

Although the Odysse Hawk Plus claims a range of 170 kms, the top speed is limited to 45 kmph.

The Odysse Hawk Plus is powered by a 2.88 kwh portable lithium-ion battery that claims to offer a range of 170 kms on a full charge. It gets a modest 1.8kW motor, that limits the top speed to just 45 kmph. The Hawk can be had in five colours – Black, White, Blue, Red, and Silver. The features list includes a music system and cruise control.

Price – Rs. 1.14 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Claimed range – 170 kms

Real-world range – NA

Charging time – 4 hours

Special Mention –

Ather 450X

The Ather 450X Gen 3 gets a larger 3.7kWh battery that claims a real-world range of 105 kms. It also gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 quad-core processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. The new 450X features 4 modes – Smart Eco, Ride, Sport, and Warp and new 12-inch tubeless tyres from MRF. It gets disc brakes at both ends with a combined braking system and regenerative braking.

Although the Ather 450X does not match up to the numbers of its competitors, it offers better after-sales service, built quality and reliability than most of its competitors.

Price – Rs. 1.39 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

Claimed range – 146 kms

Real-world range – 105 kms

Charging time – 5 hours 40 minutes