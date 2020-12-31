Smartron tbike flex electric bike launched: 120 km range and up to 40 kg of cargo capacity

Apart from India, Tronx Motors (the e-bike company of Smartron) has been pilot testing tbike flex in Mexico and few South American countries

Soon after launching the tbike One Pro, Smartron India has now launched the tbike flex, an e-bike and cargo delivery platform for last-mile deliveries and connectivity. The tbike flex offers the company’s ‘tronX’, which allows for it to be customised according to fleet requirements and also provides rider management features with easy integration into the native IT systems of logistics partners, e-commerce companies, and food delivery operators facilitating real-time business intelligence. The tbike flex will be accessible to more cargo delivery staff, as it is a low-speed EV and hence a rider license or a vehicle registration is not required.

‘tbike flex’, with prices starting from Rs 40,000, combines a cargo bike with futuristic electric, AI, and IoT technologies, along with several custom accessories, which allow carrying of heavy items and cargo of up to 40 kg. The placement of cargo boxes is designed for transporting any kind of goods. The electric bike does 25 km/h of top speed and has a riding range between 75-120 km per charge.

‘tbike flex comes with some segment-first features such as high-density swappable battery packs with a high lifecycle of around 1,50,000 km. This enables local delivery systems to function and maintain timelines.

The bike has a minimalistic and functional design, promising comfort while spending long hours on the saddle. The cargo-carrying container is designed to be flexible and can be customised according to the operator’s requirement. The portability of the lithium battery empowers the riders to clock more miles.

tbike flex is an ideal cargo delivery platform for quick and timely delivery of food, groceries, and other goods. ‘tbike flex is powered by tronX, the native AIOT platform that enables several smart and intelligent features for fleet owners, riders and last-mile delivery operators, Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder, and Chairman, Smartron, said.

