Skoda Enyaq iV revealed: First Skoda electric SUV to also get performance RS version

The Skoda Enyaq is the second all-electric Skoda and the first-ever all-electric SUV from the Czech brand. With Skoda embarking in a new direction with zero-emission vehicles, the all-electric SUV that has been revealed which is said to offer a driving range of up to 510kms on a single charge.

The Skoda Enyaq has finally been revealed after an extensive teasing campaign. The Enyaq is Skoda’s first-ever all-electric SUV and second all-electric model after the Citigoe iV. The Enyaq will be the sibling to the Volkswagen ID.4, a family-oriented electric SUV based on the MEB platform developed exclusively for zero-emission vehicles. Skoda has also confirmed that there will also be a performance RS version – Enyaq RS iV for those looking for a more potent machine. The design language is heavily borrowed from the 2019 Vision iV concept. The Enyaq comes with an illuminated front grille that is lit-up by 130 LEDs, a feature that unexpectedly made to production from the concept.

There will be a lot of options for drive and power to choose from with the Enyaq. Firstly there will be the option of rear-wheel-drive (single motor) and all-wheel-drive (dual-motor) versions on offer. Between the axles, the battery compartment in the floor can be equipped with either a 55 kWh, 62 kWh or an 82 kWh pack and the Enyaq will be available with five power output versions — 146 hp, 177 hp, 201 hp, 261 hp and 302 hp. Should you opt for the Enyaq RS iV, you will have a combined power output of 302hp and 460Nm of torque from the dual-motor setup. The instant torque allows for a 0-100km/h time of 6.2 seconds with a top speed of 180km/h.

While driving range will depend on the size of the battery, the base version is rated to be good for 340kms on a single charge as per the WLTP cycle. Should you want the longest range from the Enyaq, the rear-wheel-drive single-motor 82kWh battery version is rated to deliver 510 kms. The drag coefficient of the Enyaq is rated to be 0.27, and the low rolling resistant tyres help achieve the driving range. Charging time for the biggest of the three batteries is said to take 38 minutes from 0-80% with fast charging upto 125kW charger. However, an AC wall box capable upto 11kW can do the job in six to eight hours depending on the size of the battery.

Skoda Enyaq RS iV

The Enyaq will initially be offered with a special Founders Edition which will be limited to 1,895 units to commemorate the brand’s 125 years history. The Founders Edition models will offer special styling elements including upto 21-inch wheels. The interior design is similar to what is expected to be offered with the latest Skoda Octavia or Scala, however, the 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system is for the Enyaq only. The Enyaq also boasts of a head-up display with augmented reality along with remote-controlled parking all of which are a first for Skoda. Headlights and tail lights are standard with LEDs while the matrix LEDs are offered as an option. The Skoda like quirky touches in the Enyaq includes an electrically retractable tow bar, the umbrellas in the doors, adjustable false boot floor, along with an ice scraper which has an in-built tyre tread depth gauge.

While bookings for the Enyaq is underway in other parts of the world, Skoda Auto India is currently gearing up to introduce the Rapid Automatic and the BS6 version of the Kodiaq in India later this year. It will be followed by the compact SUV to rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos which will be the first model built on the MQB-AO-IN platform designed specifically for India. Following which the successor to the Rapid is said to be introduced. The Enyaq’s arrival in India under the current timeline as announced by Skoda has not been mentioned. But if going by the timeline which has been revealed, the Enyaq is not expected to arrive in India anytime before 2022.

