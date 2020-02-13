Skoda electric SUV to be called the Enyaq: Second electric model to debut in 2022

Skoda’s second electric vehicle has been confirmed to be called the ‘Enyaq’. The Czech automaker, a part of the Volkswagen Group will introduce an all-electric SUV by 2022 under the ŠKODA iV sub-brand under which the manufacturer will introduce more than 10 EVs. In Skoda’s current model offering, the automaker only sells the Skoda Citigo iV as the only all-electric model. The Citigo iV is based on the same VW NSF platform as the Volkswagen Up!. The Enyaq will be the first model from the brand that will be built on the new modular electrification toolkit (MEB) platform of the Volkswagen Group.

Skoda has named the vehicle Enyaq, The word Enyaq itself is derived from the Irish name ‘Enya’ which means ‘Source of Life’. Enya itself comes from the Irish Gaelic word ‘Eithne’, meaning ‘essence’, ‘spirit’ or ‘principle’. The letter ‘E’ which Skoda claims stands for ‘electromobility’ and being an SUV, with the ‘Q’ suffix to maintain its naming philosophy with its existing line of SUVs which include the Kamiq, Karoq and Kodiaq. Skoda is likely to name all its EVs on the MEB platform with the ‘E’ prefix.

The production model of the Enyaq will be a product in the A-segment as confirmed by Alan Favey, Skoda Board Member for Sales and Marketing on the Skoda Storyboard website. Favey states “It is the first ŠKODA model built as an electric car from the very beginning, which means a real breaking point for the whole company. And we also want to extend eMobility among the largest possible group of customers, thus we are aiming for this most popular car segment. The A segment where ŠKODA Enyaq belongs holds the major market share of car sales in Europe. Moreover, the SUV body type enjoys an incredible rise in popularity among customers, especially within the A-segment. This trend is expected to continue in the coming decade.”